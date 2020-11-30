Charming house comes with 40 acres and a world of options

HOUSEHUNTERS might be put off by the asking price of €565,000 for a five-bedroomed home at Coosane, Ballydehob which is why we’re going to jump right in with the 40 acres that’s included.

The land is a mix of around 23 arable acres, along with 16 acres of forestry so there’s a nice range of options available.

The two-storey house is charm and cuteness personified. It’s a comfortable 1,900 sq ft and has the benefit of an extension, which was added in 2004.

Downstairs accommodation comprises a kitchen, sitting room and conservatory and one bedroom.

The rest of the sleeping accommodation (including the spacious master suite) is upstairs. Features include exposed brick walls, stone tiled floors, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.

The gardens are as full of character as the interior, and maintained to perfection, with the added bonus of a spacious barn and selection of stone outbuildings.

The sale is being managed by Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy in Skibbereen who says: ‘Coosane is a rare offering to the market due to its sense of privacy and seclusion, inside the triangle of Durrus, Ballydehob and Schull and adjacent to numerous inlets, coves and beaches.’

For more see charlesmccarthy.com