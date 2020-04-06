Blue sky thinking in a cosy Baltimore bolthole

WITHOUT sounding flippant, how great would it be to cocoon in this Baltimore bungalow?

Located at Cove Hill and with glorious views over Baltimore harbour, it’s on the market with Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill for €345,000.

It’s a detached, four-bedroom bungalow, extending to a compact yet still spacious 1,350 square feet approx.

Accommodation includes entrance porch, open plan living come dining room, kitchen and conservatory.

The house is on a site of around 0.4 acres which is well planted to provide maximum privacy. To the rear there’s a patio area which is sheltered.

All rooms afford wonderful views of Sherkin Island, Roaring Water Bay and the Caha mountains in the distance. This property would make an ideal second home/summer house or all year round residence.

For more contact Oliva Hanafin at Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, Skibbereen on 028-21404.