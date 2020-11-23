Bijoux beauty bang in the centre of the village

A RECENTLY renovated period house in the fashionable village of Castletownshend is a most charming new entrant to the local property market.

Called The Nurse’s House, it’s bang in the middle of the village’s main street and is located within the old village walls.

Of course, being in Castletownshend, it’s also right beside the coast, as the village’s main street sweeps down to the pretty inlet.

Quite the bijoux home, it’s compact and most tasteful in its finish and fittings.

Accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen/dining and living space with glass doors leading to a private gravelled outside area. There’s also a cute and cosy separate sitting room.

Bedrooms are quaint and classic with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and the overall vibe throughout the house is one of understated elegance – a bit like the village itself.

The property boasts great potential outside with extensive space.

There’s a cute path leading from the main street to the front door, with a pristine front garden; a sunny south facing patio area as well as a private terraced and walled garden to the rear.

This house is ready to move into and would be as suitable as a year round home, as it would a summer property.

Pat Maguire in Skibbereen is handling this sale.

For more, see patmaguireproperties.com or call 028-22822