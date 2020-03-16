A blooming gorgeous property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Five-bed near Clon for €480,000
A DETACHED garage with its own upstairs apartment is the major selling point of this week’s property; that and its ultra-manicured, walled gardens.
As selling agent Martin Kelleher, Clonakilty said himself: ‘You almost feel like taking your shoes off going out of the house!’
The four-bed house in Templebryan South, Shannonvale, outside Clonakilty extends to 2450 ft, with the additional bonus of the self-contained apartment of 570 ft with a double garage.
Martin explains how the interior allows for tremendous scope and flexibility and can include four to five bedrooms. Accommodation includes reception rooms, entrance hall, large kitchen/dining room, utility room, and sun room.
The apartment, which has its own entrance separate to the garage, includes its own large kitchen/living room with double bedroom and shower room.
The finish in both dwellings is flawless – just like the garden. To the side is an enclosed area ideal for vegetable growing. There is a small glasshouse to the rear and a lovely patio off the sunroom.
For more contact Martin Kelleher, Clonakilty.
