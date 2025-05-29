FARM CLASSICS: Zetor’s Crystal range – ahead of the curve since 1969

Zetor launched its Crystal range of tractors with the 8011 in 1969 as it entered the high horsepower market.

Known in house as the Unified Range or URII range, the four- cylinder 8011 topped the initial line up for the Czech manufacturer at 80hp.

In 1975, Zetor added its first six-cylinder tractor to its portfolio, the 12011 in 1975.

This also saw the introduction of factory fitted four-wheel drive for Zetor – denoted by ‘45’ in the model number – at a time when many manufactures had yet to appreciate the concept.

The Crystal range received a facelift in the mid-80s with the paint scheme revised to red and black along with more cab sound deadening, as well as power and hydraulic output being slightly increased.

To donate this change, Zetor simply replaced the 0 with a 1, with the 12011 and 12045 morphing into the 12111 and 12145 respectively.

To complement the sleeker looking paintwork, the nose of the Crystal tractors was also sloped to give a more purposeful, streamlined effect.

Zetor’s Z8701 6.8 engine produces 120hp on the 12145 while rear lift capacity is rated at a little over 4tons, backed by oil low of meagre 47l/min. Unforgiving to an unfamiliar operator, a constant mesh ‘crash’ gearbox provides 16F and 8R gears are available through the right hand gear lever which selects 1-4, and the left which selects H-L-R- both of which are positioned on either side of the driver’s seat.

A stubby lever on the steering column selects the torque amplifier (Hi-Lo).

The 12145 could be specified with Zetor’s own cab, renowned for its large size but lack of vision for hitching and mounted rear implements.

The Aberdeen-built Duncan cab was a second option, which was a smaller but neater looking cab, and boasted a highly comfortable Grammer seat and swing back doors.

Even from 1969, the Crystal range offered power steering as standard, two speed PTO, lower link sensing, a double acting spool valve as well as the option of a four-wheel drive front axle, manufactured in house by Zetor. The 4wd axle can be engaged on the move thanks to a hydraulic clutch.

