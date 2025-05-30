Kinsale mussel farm gets green light

A controversial mussel farm planned for Kinsale Harbour has been granted an aquaculture licence by the Department of Agriculture, Food & The Marine.

Waterford-based company Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd had applied to the Department o for the licence in 2018 in an area near the Dock beach and James Fort.

However no final decision was made until the Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine confirmed this week that the licence would be granted.

According to a report on the department’s website some of the reasons for the granting of the licence include that scientific advice is to the effect that the waters are suitable. It also said that the proposed development should have a positive effect on the economy of the local area and that public access to recreational and other activities can be accommodated by this project.

The Minister also added that there will be no significant impacts on the marine environment and the quality status of the area will not be adversely impacted.

An appeal against the aquaculture licence decision may be made in writing, within one month of the publication of the granting of the licence (Thursday May 29th) to the Aquaculture Licences Appeals Board, Kilminchy Court, Portlaose, Co Laois by completing the Notice of Appeal application form which is available from the Board. See www.alab.ie or email [email protected].