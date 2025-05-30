Southern Star Ltd. logo
Glengarriff into knockout stages of confined county junior B football championship

May 30th, 2025 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Glengarriff into knockout stages of confined county junior B football championship Image

GLENGARRIFF maintained their unbeaten record in the McCarthy Insurance Group Confined Junior B Football Championship as they booked their place in the quarter-finals.

After draws against Araglen and St Catherines, the Beara club knew a win against Shanballymore in Carrigadrohid on Saturday would guarantee a spot in the knock-out stages – and they delivered, winning 0-11 to 1-6.

Gearóid O'Sullivan (0-4), Darren Harrington (0-3), Tadgh McCarthy and Gavin O'Sullivan (0-2 each) were all on target in a game Glengarriff led 0-6 to 0-3 at half time, and stretched the lead to five in the second half before Shanballymore scored a late goal.

The Glengarriff team included Finbarr McCarthy, Paul P O'Sullivan, Denis McCarthy, Thomas Harrington, Gavin O'Sullivan, Sean Power, Alan Dunne, Philip Harrington, Darren Harrington, Callum McElhinney, Gearoid O'Sullivan, Ciaran McElhinney, Stephen O'Sullivan, Tadhg McCarthy, Brian O'Sullivan. Subs, Shane Healy, Marc O'Shea, Padraig Harrington, Aidan Healy, Diarmuid Collins.

