Cork South Central constituency profile

Younger McGrath is tipped to take seat vacated by his brother Michael.

LAST time around, in 2020, there were four seats up for grabs in the hotly-contested Cork South Central constituency, which takes in Carrigaline, Ballygarvan, Ringaskiddy, and several city suburbs.

The constituency featured high-profile heavy hitters winning seats including Fianna Fáil party leader Micheál Martin, party colleague Michael McGrath, Fine Gael’s Simon Coveney and Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire – the latter topped the poll and was elected on the first count.

Four years later and Coveney has retired and McGrath has moved to Europe as EU Commissioner for justice, but more importantly there are now five seats to be contested, with 22 candidates vying for one.

It is expected that McGrath’s brother, sitting Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus will hold onto a party seat.

He secured the highest first preference votes (5,191) in the country in June’s local elections topping the poll in the Carrigaline area. Much is expected of him and he has performed well as a councillor in recent years. Fianna Fáil can expect party leader Micheál Martin (only elected on the sixth county in 2020) to secure a second seat. They have added a third candidate, Bishopstown business woman Margaret Kenneally, but it is doubtful if she could get over the line in such a crowded constituency.

The departure of Simon Coveney is a big loss to Fine Gael, but party bosses are hoping they can retain his seat and possibly take a second.

They are pinning their hopes on three candidates and one to watch in particular is Bandon native Shane O’Callaghan, who topped the poll in June’s local elections, with 1,870 first preference votes, being elected on the first count.

He is joined on the party ticket by Cllr Una McCarthy and Senator Jerry Buttimer (who was later added to the party ticket). Could the transfer of votes secure them a second seat?

One can’t forget Sinn Féin, and a betting man would put their money on 2020 poll topper Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire retaining his seat. They have added another candidate to the party ticket, Michelle Cowhey Shahid, as they bid for a second seat.

In a crowded field, others who will fight for the fifth and final seat include Labour’s Laura Harmon, Social Democrats’ Pádraig Rice, Green Party’s Monica Oikeh and Independent candidate and former city mayor Mick Finn.

At the moment, it looks like two seats for Fianna Fáil, one for Sinn Féin, one for Fine Gael and perhaps a battle for the fifth seat between Labour, Social Democrats, and Mick Finn, but it’s all to play for when the count begins in Nemo on Saturday, November 30th.