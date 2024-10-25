BY GER MCCARTHY

YOU’D imagine Castlehaven’s forwards would hog the headlines in a season the West Cork club has won four championship games on the trot and reached a second consecutive Premier SFC county final.cInstead, with Rory Maguire at its centre, the Haven’s defence is one of the bedrocks Seanie Cahalane’s charges have built their 2024 challenge upon.

‘It was a massive victory against St Finbarr’s and since then it has just been about getting the bodies right before starting to train hard once again,’ the Cork senior football said.c‘It is all about getting injuries right and putting the full foot forward for the final.’

The experience of last year’s run to the Premier SFC county decider and subsequent 0-11 to 0-9 win over this weekend’s opponents, Nemo Rangers, can only benefit the Haven as they look to repeat their 2012 and 2013 back-to-back county final successes.

‘Last year was a great experience even though I think we had an extra week’s recovery,’ Maguire added. ‘We will just learn what we can from last year and take it through to the final on Sunday. ‘Big games are not anything new but this game is important to the people in the parish and the families. ‘It is just about channelling that energy and nervousness in the right direction. ‘Sometimes nerves can be good. You can’t let them get in the way either because you only get one shot at this (county final).’