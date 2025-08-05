Fishy Fishy ex employee’s 132 theft charges

A WOMAN charged with the theft of more than €70,000 in from the Fishy Fishy restaurant in Kinsale has had an additional charge preferred against her, a court heard this week.

Nessa Gilsenan (51) of Copper Beech House, Mellifontstown, Kinsale did not appear at Bandon District Court on Monday. She had faced 131 theft charges from the restaurant alleged to have occurred over a five -year period from 2017 to 2022.

It is also alleged that she dishonestly, with the intention of making a gain for herself or another, provided information for her employer, Mr Shanahan, for the purpose of weekly staff payroll payment approval, produced or used a document made or required for accounting purposes, which she knew was misleading, false or deceptive.

The award-winning restaurant is owned by celebrity chef Martin Shanahan.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge Joanne Carroll that they omitted one charge initially meaning there are now 132 theft charges in total and she handed into court the new charge sheet.

Defence solicitor Daithí O’ Donnabháin said he was aware of the new charge added and that it somehow got ‘lost in translation.’

Sgt O’Connell sought to extend Ms Gilsenan’s bail to this new charge while Judge Carroll remanded her on continuing bail to appear at Bandon District Court on September 18th for the service of a book of evidence.