No bail for stab accused

A DUTCH national accused of stabbing a 58-year-old man in Clonakilty last week has been remanded in custody to appear at Clonakilty District Court by video link on August 8th.

Baz Mulders (54) of 12 Western Road, Clonakilty appeared at Bandon District Court on Monday having previously been refused bail when he first appeared before Judge Joanne Carroll in Bantry last week. He is charged with assault causing serious harm and with producing an article in the course of a dispute.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said there was consent to a further remand in custody for his client to August 7th, while Judge Carroll granted free legal aid to him. He said his client may seek bail in the High Court in the interim.

At last Thursday’s court sitting in Bantry, Judge Carroll was told that the accused was arrested at his home on Tuesday evening July 22nd and charged with the offences the following day, where he made no reply after the charges were put to him. The court heard that the alleged injured party is currently in a stable condition at Cork University Hospital.

Det Gda Peter Nolan of Clonakilty Garda Station said gardai were objecting to the accused being released on bail due to the seriousness of the charges and their fear that he could intimidate the alleged injured party or a witness who gave a statement to gardai regarding the alleged assault.

Det Gda Nolan said there was a risk that the accused, who is from the Netherlands, could flee the jurisdiction. Defence solicitor Flor Murphy, who sought bail, said his client has been living in Ireland for 22 years and was denying the charges against him. Judge Carroll refused bail saying there was a risk he could interfere with the alleged victim or the witness.