Xanax tablets to cost Bandon man €1,000

A BANDON man, who is currently in Australia but was caught with Xanax tablets by gardaí before he left Ireland, has until May to produce €1,000 for the court’s poor box or else face the issuing of a bench warrant for his arrest.

Josh Cornelius (22) of 9 Clancool Terrace, Bandon was not present at Bandon District Court to face the drugs possession charge but he instructed his solicitor Myra Dinneen to plead guilty on his behalf.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told the court that May 16th 2023 Gda Therese Lyons was on mobile patrol duty in Bandon when she met the accused.

‘There was a strong smell of cannabis from his breath and he was shuffling something in his trousers. Gda Lyons carried out a search of him and retrieved a zip-lock bag of four Xanax tablets,’ said Sgt O’Connell.

‘He admitted they were Xanax and did not have a prescription for them. He signed a garda memo admitting this,’ added the garda.

The court heard that he has previous drug offences, including the possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply, from Bandon District Court from April 17th 2023.

He received a six-month sentence on the sale or supply charge, which was suspended for two years.

He also has another drug conviction from 2022 where he received 90 days in prison, which was also suspended for two years.

Ms Dinneen said her client is currently in Australia and has extended his visa for another 12 months.

‘He got into difficulty in terms of the company he was keeping and suffers from anxiety and low self-esteem. He’s doing well now in Australia,’ said Ms Dinneen.

However, Judge Andrew Cody said her client is now facing two sentences for drug dealing and he should be in court.

He adjourned the case to May 2nd and said subject to the accused paying €1,000 to the court’s poor box before that date, he would strike out the charge.

‘If it’s not paid by that date, the court will issue a bench warrant for his arrest,’ said Judge Cody.