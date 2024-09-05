World champion Óran Brady is living the dream

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

ÓRAN Brady has one up on his older brothers. He watched on as both Sean and Oisin brought world kickboxing titles back to Bantry in 2016 and 2022 respectively, but Óran has gone one better – he won TWO titles at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships in Budapest.

Not only that, but this talented local teen, who trains in ION Kickboxing in Castletownbere under his dad Bernard, was also named fighter of the championships on tatami (mats).

‘It goes both ways,’ Óran (17) laughs when asked if his two world titles puts him at the top of the Brady Brothers’ Roll of Honour.

‘They’ve won more All-Irelands than me, but I’ve won more world titles than them! I’m sure they’d like to spar me now to put me back in my place!’

There’s a bounce in Óran’s step this week and it’s easy to understand why given his performances at the Worlds in Hungary. He was hugely impressive in both the -84kg junior light contact and kick light categories as he powered his way to gold medals in both.

‘Óran was dominant in both finals,’ his proud dad Bernard says.

‘His power, speed and skillset has moved to the next level, and he is physically very strong too. We knew he had the ability to do something special here and we worked on the mental side of it, to make sure he was ready to perform to his potential. The results speak for themselves – he exploded on the mats against world-class opposition.’

On a Friday that will long in his memory, Óran had two world title fights in less than two hours. After winning the kick light final, there were little celebrations as he immediately focussed on the light contact final. Back in the warm-up area he listened to the Cranberries to get him in the zone. The classics, Zombie and Dreams – and his dreams were realised when he powered to his second world title.

‘I was aiming to win the light contact because that’s what I have been doing since I was five years old. Kick light was just a bonus. A lot of the skills from light contact transfer over to kick light,’ Óran explains.

‘I didn’t put too much expectation on myself heading out there. I knew I had done enough in terms of preparation and it was a matter of showing all that work then.’

To highlight Óran’s dominance, every fight was won by a unanimous decision, including the two finals. His semi-final in light contact was stopped after 50 seconds. There was a maximum point stoppage early in his kick light campaign. This was hugely impressive, and it’s only this week the scale of his achievements is hitting home.

‘It’s when I walked into school (Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí) on Monday morning and they gave me a guard of honour, that’s when it became real for the first time,’ says Óran, and he’s quick to thank his parents for their role in the continuing Brady brothers’ success story.

‘It’s all down to dad and mom, they’ve done everything they could to give us every opportunity to show what we can do, and we wouldn’t have achieved any of this without them.’

As well as a small army of supporters giving Óran a hero’s welcome at Shannon Airport, there was a welcome home reception too at the Ouvane Falls in Ballylickey.

‘Along with Cllr Danny Collins we would like to thank all those who have supported Óran on this journey, and those who are celebrating his success. A special thanks to the Eccles Hotel who continues to support Óran,’ Bernard adds.