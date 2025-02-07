'Work in progress' Cork on the road again this Sunday with trip to Tipperary

Galway 2-8

Cork 0-12

‘WE’RE a work in progress’ – that was the message from Cork ladies senior football selector Brian McCarthy following the Rebels’ narrow loss away to Galway.

Cork, under new management this season, headed to Tuam on Sunday off the back of an opening-round Lidl NFL Division 2 win against Westmeath, but came away empty-handed following a two-point defeat to 2024 All-Ireland finalists Galway.

In truth, Joe Carroll’s team deserved more. Rocked by a Galway penalty in the opening minute, Cork trailed 1-5 to 0-3 at one stage of the opening half, but battled back to lead in the second half.

A second Galway goal, from Leanne Coen, nudged the home side back in front, and despite Cork creating chances, the home side held on for their second league win.

This is a result that leaves promotion-chasing Cork third in the table, behind Galway and Monaghan who have 100 percent records, but the Rebels are away to bottom-of-the-table Tipperary at Fethard Town Park this Sunday (2pm throw-in) – this is the second of three away games in a row, with a trip to Monaghan to follow on February 23rd.

‘It was a really good test for us to see where we are right now. Yes, we were disappointed to lose, but we’re a work in progress and we can take positives from the performance,’ selector Brian McCarthy explained.

‘We know we have work to do, but that’s the challenge for us, to improve every week.’

McCarthy is hoping to see that improvement when Cork travel to Tipperary, and while the home side has lost both league games so far, the Clann na nGael man points to last year’s Munster senior championship clash between the teams as an indicator of the challenge ahead – Cork won by a single point, 0-11 to 0-10.

‘Given that Tipperary gave Cork a tough game in last year's championship we are expecting another tough game,’ he explained.

‘If we get the performance, we hope then that the result will take care of itself, but we know the importance of getting a win as well because we want to get out of Division 2.’

The signs so far are encouraging, as Joe Carroll’s rein has begun on a positive note. Galway away will be the toughest game Cork will play in this campaign. The Tribeswomen, like Cork, were relegated from Division 1 last season, but bounced back to contest the All-Ireland final. And like Cork, they will target an instant return to the top tier.

After Galway’s first-minute penalty scored by Roisin Leonard, the teams shared the next six points, with Katie Quirke on target twice for Cork and Aimee Corcoran scoring from play. Galway, thanks to two from Leonard, then moved five clear, and both teams had scoring chances saved and blocked. Two more Quirke frees left Cork just three behind at the break, 1-5 to 0-5.

With Quirke tagging on the scores in the second half, Cork were soon level, before Laura O’Mahony nudged the Rebels in front for the first time; it was what they deserved as they were playing better football. Back came Galway with their second goal to move ahead with five minutes left, and despite a late O’Mahony goal chance, the home side held out for the victory.

‘We’re introducing some new ideas and that will naturally take some time to bed in. In fairness, the players stuck to the plan against Galway, we can see the improvements and their application was outstanding,’ Brian McCarthy said.

‘It’s a game you come away from with more positives than negatives, in terms of their approach to the game, how they want to play and how they are taking on what we are trying to do. Is there room for improvement? Of course there is, but that will come.’

The decision to rest Libby Coppinger, who picked up a knock in the win against Westmeath, meant Cork were without one of their genuine scoring threats, and McCarthy explained that the new management wants to give the Rebels confidence to take their scoring opportunities.

‘We want to create more scoring chances to give us the best chance of winning games,’ he said.

‘We all know how football has changed and scores need to come from all over the team.’

AFLW Grand Final winner Erika O’Shea made her first appearance of the season, coming on in the second half, and the Macroom dynamo will certainly strengthen Cork’s options.

‘It’s good to have her back, Erika is certainly an addition. We’re all delighted to see her back in a Cork jersey,’ McCarthy said. Dohenys’ Melissa Duggan, having missed the Westmeath game, started against Galway, as Cork stretch their legs in this new campaign.

McCarthy is also pleased with how the Cork debutants are performing in these opening weeks, as Siobhan Callanan (Clonakilty), Katie Horgan (Knocknagree), Rosie Corkery (Naomh Abán), Orlaith Roche (Glanmire) and Aimee Corcoran (Erin’s Own) all get the chance at senior inter-county level.

‘It’s important that the new players get a chance to show what they can do at this level and that’s why the league is important – it gives you the opportunity to give new players a chance and see how they get on. So far, so good.’

The new-look Rebels roll on to Tipperary this weekend, hoping to get the performance and win that will boost their promotion chances and also build momentum.

Scorers

Galway: R Leonard 1-3 (1-0 pen, 2f); S Hynes 1-0; K Slevin, O Divilly (f) 0-2 each; S Hynes 0-1.

Cork: K Quirke 0-9 (7f); A Corcoran, L O’Mahony, A Healy 0-1 each.

Galway: L O’Halloran; A Ní Cheallaigh, M Jordan, K Geraghty; C Cooney, A Eilian, C Trill; S Divilly, A Davoren; L Coen, S Hynes, L Noone; E Noone, R Leonard, K Slevin.

Subs: H Noone for A Eilian (27), O Divilly for R Leonard (38), S Lynch for A Ní Cheallaigh (43), K Thompson for S Hynes (50), B Quinn for C Cooney (53), A Trill for L Noone (60).

Cork: S Murphy; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Callanan; E Cleary, S Leahy, R Ní Chorcora; M O’Callaghan, A Healy; A O’Mahony, H Looney, A Corcoran; L O’Mahony, A Ring, K Quirke.

Subs: E O’Shea for A Ring (37), K Smith for A O’Mahony (49), A McDonagh for R Ní Chorcora (51), O Roche for A Corcoran (54), L Hallihan for H Looney (59).

Referee: Ger Canny (Mayo).