Woman on Foley murder charge is sent for trial

A 31-YEAR-old woman charged with the murder of Michael Foley in Macroom on February 6th last has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Linda O’Flynn of Leeside Apartments, Cork city appeared before Judge Philip O’Connor at Clonakilty District Court last Thursday.

Det Sgt Danielle Hegarty of Macroom Garda Station told the court that she served the book of evidence on the accused earlier that morning.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said the accused faces one charge of murder and the Director of Public Prosecutions has consented for her to be sent forward for trial to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge O’Connor issued an alibi warning to the accused sending her forward to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court. He extended free legal aid to include one junior and one senior counsel. Solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said there was no bail application being made on behalf of his client.

A co-accused, Daniel Hourigan (31) with an address at the Simon Community Hostel, Cork city has also been charged with the murder of Mr Foley and appeared in court last week where a book of evidence was also served on him.

Michael Foley was found dead at his home at Annville, Barrett’s Place, Macroom on February 6th last.