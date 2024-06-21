Windfarm near Ballydehob is refused permission

PROPOSALS to construct a windfarm in a scenic location in West Cork have been refused on appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The application from Ballybane Windfarms Ltd sought permission to construct a wind farm consisting of seven turbines of heights up to 150m on a site east of Ballydehob in West Cork close to the N71 national secondary route. The company initially applied to Cork County Council in March 2023 and the local authority refused permission in May 2023.

The development would have included a substation and control building, a 92-metre high meteorological mast and the temporary widening of two junctions on the N71 for delivery access, as well as the upgrading of roadways within the site area.

An Bord Pleanála refused permission for the wind farm due to the site’s scenic location on lands designated as ‘high value landscape’ and identified as ‘rugged ridge peninsulas’.

The order noted that the landscape character was of very high landscape value, and very high landscape sensitivity, and of national landscape importance.

The board stated that the proposed development in this particular location ‘would have significant visual and landscape impacts’ and would constitute ‘a highly visually obtrusive development at an inappropriate location that would unacceptably interfere with the character of the designated high value

landscape.’

The order also noted: ‘Notwithstanding the wide policy support for renewable energy development at a national, regional and local level, the proposed development is predominantly located on lands designated where windfarm developments are normally discouraged.’

The decision follows the refusal of permission last month for a proposed windfarm in the scenic Gougane Barra valley. In that instance, An Bord Pleanála initially overturned the decision of Cork County Council to refuse planning permission.

The case was subject to a High Court judicial review and the development was subsequently refused permission in May.