Will the popular West Cork Rally stick with its three-day format in 2025?

BY MARTIN WALSH

WHILE this year’s Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally made history with its first-ever three-day event in the award-winning West Cork town, no firm decision has been made as to the format of the 2025 event.

It was new and uncharted territory for all involved – the organising Cork Motor Club, the local West Cork Rally Committee, title sponsor Clonakilty Park Hotel, competitors, spectators and all the various other stakeholders.

It was a brave decision that exemplified the desire to try something different, develop resilience and understand the capacity for growth. Change can be good. After all, it's one of life's constants.

The principal twin strands that, since its inception of the rally in 1977, has seen the West Cork Rally become a round of the National Rally Championship, the Motorsport News Championship, the Irish Tarmac Championship and the British Rally Championship has been built on trust, teamwork and the desire to constantly improve the rally. It just didn’t happen overnight but this year’s event was the perfect indicator of what can be achieved with a common aim and hard work. Yes, it’s about going that extra mile.

The dust has settled on the 2024 edition won by Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin; their victory added greatly to the occasion.

As yet, there’s been no firm decision as to the prospect of repeating the plan in 2025. This year’s event also had a new service park – an important facet of any rally but one where demands are ever-increasing due to the surge in the number of entries, the size of teams, service wagons and associated services.

Greg McCarthy, a former clerk of the course and current chairperson of the Cork Motor Club was one of the main architects in the decision to opt for a three-day rally. The continued involvement of the local Gardaí was also key to its success, their visibility at the entrance and exit of the service park was all part of a well-managed plan, a tribute to Inspector Ian O’Callaghan and his team who adopted an all-inclusive policy.

Next week, the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship continues with the Donegal International Rally, hitherto this year the only three-day event within the ITRC. In the distant past, Donegal, along with the Galway International Rally and for some years, the Circuit of Ireland (that was once a marathon five-day event) made for an enthralling championship.

But times change, the winning margin of modern events are sometimes as small as a handful of seconds or as Keith Cronin is aware, a mere 0.5 of a second when his Citroen DS3 R5 lost out to the late Manus Kelly (Subaru WRC) on the final stage of the 2016 Donegal International Rally.

Yes, timing is everything, but there’s no huge rush – at the moment – to copper fasten the format of West Cork Rally 2025.

Cork Motor Club chairperson Greg McCarthy gave his thoughts to The Southern Star.

‘The service area at the Clonakilty Technology Park worked out very well. Yes, we had a slight issue on the Friday morning, but that was a minor detail. The four stages on the Friday went down a treat, particularly the two night stages. It was fantastic and overall, I think it was a good weekend,’ McCarthy said.

‘I think it would be remiss if we didn’t try the same format next year and try to improve upon this year.’

He added, ‘The possibility of four stages early in the afternoon cannot be ruled out. Back in 2017 with the one night stage there was a negative vibe within the town, however, we didn’t get that vibe this time.’

As for the next move, McCarthy said: ‘It’s (the rally) a major event and we have to involve all the stakeholders and Clonakilty is the biggest stakeholder of the lot. We expect discussions will take place before the summer is out as Motorsport Ireland will be formulating the 2025 calendar.’

McCarthy agreed that costs have increased considerably.

‘They (costs) certainly have and that is an aspect that will have to be looked at very closely. The service area that comes with the rally has increased spectacularly over the last ten years and we have to work with the teams and crews but we are lucky to have the Technology Park,’ he said.

Meanwhile, local Clonakilty competitor Cal McCarthy, whose Citroen C3 Rally2 bears the title sponsor’s livery, gave his opinion on this year’s event.

‘I think the rally was a success for the town and it was a spectacle for competitors, especially with the two night stages. It was a challenge for the drivers too,’ McCarthy said.

‘Yes, it was extra work for the organisers but I don’t think there was any negativity. While I see merit in running it as a three-day event again, I think, from an organisational perspective, there is merit in dropping the night stages on Friday and running stages earlier in the day. The fact that everybody is here (in Clonakilty for the rally), there’s a lot of waiting about for the night stages. Maybe four stages on the Friday afternoon and then all involved can eat in the various restaurants and hostelries. Finishing late at night, you don’t have that same opportunity and it puts pressure on certain places.’

The Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Championship continues this weekend with the Donegal International Rally. The top ten are as follows: 1. Callum Devine/Noel O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5); 2. Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 3. Matt Edwards/David Moynihan (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 4. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Citroen C3 Rally2); 5. Sam Moffett/James O'Reilly (Hyundai i20 N Rally2); 6. Meirion Evans/Ger Conway (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2); 7. David Kelly/Dean O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5); 8. Desi Henry/Shane Byrne (Citroen C3 Rally2); 9. Declan Boyle/Patrick Walsh (Citroen C3 Rally2); 10. Cathan McCourt/Brian Hoy (Ford Fiesta Rally2).