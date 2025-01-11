Wild wishes for 2025: What’s on your list?

AS the new year begins, it is once again the time that many of us make lists of our resolutions, goals, and aspirations for the coming year. For me, the usual good intentions come to the fore, with the aim to live more healthily, but also to do so sustainably. It’s not easy! However, on a lighter and more fun note, it is also the perfect moment to reflect on the wildlife species I hope to encounter in the coming year. Here are a few species on my wish list, each one a wonder that I’ve not yet seen but really hope to in 2025.

Great spotted woodpecker

This striking native woodland bird once bred in Ireland but became extinct during the 17th or 18th century due to extensive woodland clearance. For centuries, the only birds seen were scarce vagrants, and they did not breed. Excitingly, however, they’ve made a comeback! Breeding reportedly began in 2006 in County Down, with a juvenile spotted in Dublin soon after, and another breeding population established in Wicklow by 2009. Since then, they have been slowly but steadily re-colonising Ireland.

These woodpeckers are distinctive in appearance; both sexes are black and white with a splash of red beneath their tails. Adult males can be distinguished from females by an additional small red patch on the back of their heads. Glengarriff in West Cork is a prime target location to visit for a chance to see them, as their characteristic drumming, which consists of loud, rapid bursts of their beak striking a tree trunk, has been heard there for the past two years.

In fact, in woodland, it’s more likely to hear rather than see them. Late winter or spring offers the best chance to hear them, as drumming is used to mark territory and attract mates. Even if I don’t get to see one, hearing their drumming, an impressive sound of up to 40 strikes per second, would be thrilling.

Red squirrel

I’ve seen many squirrels in various parts of the world, but never a native red squirrel in West Cork, making them a must-see for my list. Red squirrels, like the great spotted woodpecker, suffered steep declines in the 17th century due to widespread deforestation. Most populations in Ireland today exist because of reintroductions in the 19th century.

The best chances of spotting them are in woodlands around Beara, Glengarriff, Garrettstown, and north of Dunmanway. Red squirrels may also be found on Garinish Island, presumably having swum the short distance across, something they are known to be able to do. A few years ago, my husband spotted a dead red squirrel on the road near Skibbereen Hospital. Whether it came from nearby woodland or hitched a ride under a vehicle remains unknown. While this was a sad sight, it gave me hope they might be nearby.

While a significant issue, road accidents are not the main threat to red squirrels. Their primary challenges are habitat loss, fragmented woodland, and competition from the invasive American grey squirrel. Grey squirrels out-compete red squirrels for food and habitat and transmit diseases that affect red squirrels more severely. On a positive note, the recovery of the native pine marten has benefited red squirrels by selectively preying on grey squirrels. Studies show red squirrel populations can recover within five years of the pine marten’s presence in areas where greys also exist.

Bird’s nest fungus

It might seem unusual to include a fungus on a wish list, but the common bird’s-nest fungus (Crucibulum laeve) has captivated me ever since I saw photos online. This remarkable fungus grows on rotting wood, commonly small twigs and other decaying vegetation. As it matures, it forms tiny cup-like structures, 4-10 mm across, containing spore-filled egg-like structures. It truly resembles a collection of miniature birds’ nests. There are several related species, but the common bird’s-nest fungus is the most likely one you might encounter.

The dispersal of its spores is equally fascinating: raindrops knock the spore-containing ‘eggs’ out of the ‘nests’. Though notoriously challenging to spot due to its tiny size, this fungus is truly spectacular when found. I had a glimpse last year in Ballyhilty, Skibbereen, but it was badly decomposed, with no ‘eggs’ left in the ‘nests’, so I couldn’t truly tick it off my list. I’m hopeful 2025 will bring better luck.

North Atlantic right whale

Including this species on my list feels ambitious, perhaps even unrealistic. North Atlantic right whales are the most endangered large whale species in the world.

With only approximately 350-400 individuals left, mostly along the east coast of the United States, spotting one in Irish water seems unlikely. However, my hopes were ignited when the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) confirmed a sighting in Donegal Bay last July, the first Irish record since they began documenting sightings in 1990.

This sighting was extraordinary. Beyond being a first for the IWDG, these whales haven’t been seen in Irish waters since around 1910. Historically, they were seasonal visitors to Ireland’s west coast but disappeared as their numbers plummeted due to commercial whaling.

While the confirmed sighting brings hope, the reality remains grim. Many consider them functionally extinct, as their death rate exceeds their birth rate. Ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear are critical threats.

Several unconfirmed sightings were reported last year, but without photographic evidence, they remain speculative. To encourage more sightings, the IWDG offers a hoodie and a year’s free membership for the next confirmed sighting with a photograph. Even if a North Atlantic right whale eludes me, the sea offers countless other marvels, including other whales, dolphins, and seals. An hour gazing out to sea is never an hour wasted!

What’s on your wildlife wish list for 2025? Take a moment to dream, plan, and maybe even jot down the species you hope to see in the year ahead.