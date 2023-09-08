Who will join Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Kilmacabea in knock-out stages of Carbery Junior A Football Championship?

ROUND three of the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior football championships will take place this weekend, with a number of play-off positions still to be decided.

In junior A only Tadhg MacCárthaigh and Kilmacabea are definitely through to the knock-out stages, while Barryroe are also certain to go through with their huge scoring difference.

In Roinn 1, Tadhg MacCárthaigh, already qualified on four points, will play pointless Diarmuid Ó Mathúna in Rossmore on Sunday at 6.30pm and a draw would suffice for the Caheragh men to top the group, while Mathúna’s cannot qualify. The second, vital game sees Castlehaven and Randal Óg, on two points each, meeting in Aughaville on Friday evening at 6.30pm, the winner guaranteed a play-off place. To add spice to this fixture both sides are also level on scoring difference but Randals are a single point ahead on scores for, which means a draw would see them through.

In Roinn 2, all four teams can still qualify, with Ballinascarthy in the driving seat on three points and a draw against Kilbrittain on Sunday in Newcestown at 6.30pm would see them through. Kilbrittain would qualify with a win. Newcestown play Carbery Rangers in Ahiohill on Saturday at 4pm and a win for either could see them qualify. So, it’s all still up for grabs in this group.

Roinn 3 sees Kilmacabea already qualified with two wins and a draw against pointless Bandon in Barryroe on Friday evening at 6.30pm would give them top place in the group. The big game in this group is Argideen Rangers, last year’s beaten finalists, against promoted Kilmeen, both on two points, in Clonakilty on Saturday at 6.30pm. A draw will do Argideen, who have a superior scoring difference.

Roinn 4 sees Barryroe, on four points, Clonakilty and St Colum’s, both on two points, in with a chance of qualifying but Barryroe’s large scoring difference would probably see them through even if they lost to St Colum’s in Ballinacarriga on Sunday at 2pm. A win for Clonakilty over pointless St Mary’s in Rossmore on Friday evening at 6.30pm could see them qualify but St Mary’s, like their hurlers, will be looking for a win to avoid relegation problems.

The top two teams in each Roinn will qualify for the four quarter-finals on September 23rd/24th. The relegation play-off will depend on how many teams will be promoted from junior B.

In the junior B championship, both Goleen and Dohenys have qualified for the play-offs, with four spots still up for grabs. There are three groups in the championship, three teams in each, the top two in each group to qualify. Of the six qualifiers, the top two qualifiers will advance directly to the semi-finals, with the other four contesting two quarter-finals.

In Roinn 1, St Oliver Plunkett’s, county B champions, and Ilen Rovers seconds will meet in Aughaville on Sunday at 6.30pm, the winner taking second place to Goleen. A draw will do Plunkett’s, with a better scoring difference.

In Roinn 2, all three teams could still qualify. If Bantry Blues, on two points, beat Clann na nGael, zero points, in Ballydehob on Sunday at 6.30pm, they will top the table with Muintir Bháire taking second place. A win for Clann na nGael would see all three teams tied on two points, scoring difference then coming into play. Clann would have to win by six points to qualify.

In Roinn 3, Dohenys, with four points, top the group and the second place rests between pointless O’Donovan Rossa and St James, who meet in Leap on Sunday evening at 6.30pm. A draw would do Rossa’s, who have a better scoring difference. St Oliver Plunkett’s, as county B champions, have already been promoted to junior A for 2024 and if some other team wins the South West title, they, too, will be promoted. There is no relegation from junior B. The junior B quarter-finals will take place on September 23rd/24th.