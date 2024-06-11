Whiskey thief was found drunk in the street later

A MAN who admitted stealing a bottle of whiskey from Dunnes Stores was arrested a few hours later for being drunk in a public place.

Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that William O’Driscoll, 40, of Dan Corkery Place, Macroom was observed in the early afternoon of February 23rd, 2024 taking a bottle of whiskey valued at €22.10 from the supermarket.

At 4.10pm gardaí received a report of a man trying to enter houses at Barrack Lane in Macroom. When they arrived, Mr O’Driscoll was found on the road in his bare feet. He was in a highly intoxicated state, staggering and in possession of a half-finished bottle of whiskey. He matched the description of the person seen stealing from Dunnes Stores earlier that afternoon.

Mr O’Driscoll was arrested and brought to Macroom Garda Station where he was later charged with the theft of the whiskey and being drunk in a public place. Defence solicitor Patrick Goold said that Mr O’Driscoll was pleading guilty to theft and the public order offence. He told the court that his client was an alcoholic who was presently under the supervision of the probation service. He said that he had brought €30 to court as compensation for the theft and was waiting to enter residential treatment.

The court heard that at the time of the offences Mr O’Driscoll was out on bail for another matter. The court heard he had 67 previous convictions including for theft, public order, and drugs offences.

Judge John King noted that Mr O’Driscoll was likely to enter residential treatment in the near future and asked for a report from the probation service. He remanded him on continuing bail to June 5th for the preparation of a probation report.

He said that Mr O’Driscoll would be excused from appearing in court if he had already entered residential treatment at that stage.