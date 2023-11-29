What's on this Christmas in the West Cork villages

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in Rosscarbery, Leap, Glandore, Union Hall and Castletownshend during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

Cecas market

From 11am until 3.30pm on Sunday December 3rd Cecas will be hosting a Christmas Market at Myross Wood House. There will be over 30 stalls with crafts, food, cakes and plants, as well as raffles.

Craft fair

Between 11am and 5pm on Saturday December 9th and Sunday December 10th there will be a Christmas Craft Fair at the Celtic Ross Hotel.

Concert

At 6pm on Sunday December 10th the Kilmacabea Christmas Concert will take place at St Mary’s Church in Leap in aid of the Leap, Maulthrane and Glandore national schools. Tickets are €10 for adults, €5 for children, and U5s go free.

Choir recital

At 6pm on Sunday December 10th the Ilen Vibe Choir will be performing at Cnoc Buí arts centre in Union Hall.

LeapSync

On Saturday January 20th the Leap Astro LeapSync will take place at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen. Early booking is advised.