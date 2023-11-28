What's on this Christmas in the Dunmanway area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in Dunmanway during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

This list originally appeared in our Christmas in West Cork magazine, which also features plenty of photos, gift guides, things to do in other West Cork areas and over 250 local businesses – remember to Shop Local this Christmas!

Subscribers can view the full magazine by clicking here.

Christmas Tree Festival

Fanlobbus Union of Parishes is holding a Christmas Tree Festival from Friday 1st December to Sunday 3rd, in St Mary’s Church, Dunmanway. The Festival seeks to tell the story of Christmas and the story of the local community through the medium of Christmas trees. Local schools, businesses, sports clubs and other community organisations are encouraged to place a Christmas tree as a representation of themselves. There will also be a tree where people can donate non-perishable food items and toiletries. If you would like more information, please email Rev. Adam at [email protected] or fanlobbus@ gmail.com.

Exhibition

‘Three Centuries of Weddings –The Dress’ – an unique fundraising event for Dunmanway Historical Association, brought to you by Michelle O’Mahony, OM History Consultant and Gwen McGuirk, Couturier & Costumier. Taking place at Atkins Hall, Dunmanway from 1st to 3rd December. Opening night - Friday, 5pm–9pm, Saturday and Sunday, 12noon -5pm.

Craft workshops

Children’s Christmas Craft Workshops at Le Chéile Arts, Dunmanway. An afternoon of festive fun, hot chocolate and arty, crafty Christmas decorations. 7yrs+ Thursday 7th December, 3.30pm-5.30pm and Saturday 16th December, 3pm-5pm. 11yrs+ Saturday 9th December, 3pm-5pm. Prices €20 per child. Contact Cecilia to book your place on 087 247 8351, or email [email protected].

Bingo Loco

Saturday 9th December – The Parkway Hotel – Doors open 7pm. Tickets online.

Santa

Visit Santa at Healy’s SuperValu, Dunmanway on Saturday 9th December from 3pm to 7pm and Sunday 10th December, 12 noon to 6pm.

Christmas Fair

B.E.D.A. Christmas Fair on Sunday the 10th of December from 12-4pm in the B.E.D.A. Community Hall. There will be a chance to visit Santa and make some crafts with his helpers.

Ceili

Comhaltas Ceili at The Parkway Hotel. Monday 11th December. 9pm. Music by Ceol le Ui Bhriain.

Music Session

Comhaltas traditional music session at The Doheny Bar. Tuesday 12th December – 9pm–11pm.

Christmas Market

Dunmanway events committee will host the annual Christmas Market on 14th December at West End Yard, from 1pm to 6pm. Entry is free. Anyone wishing to book a stall should contact Kimberley on 087 1011968 or Deirdre 087 9724023.

Sam Maguire Community Bells

People will have many opportunities to hear the Sam Maguire Community Bells ringing this Christmas. At the opening of the Christmas Tree Festival on 1st December there will be a performance of Carols on Hand Bells at 8pm. The Tower Bells will ring approximately twenty minutes before the Christmas Carol Service on Sunday, 3rd December at 6p.m. and also before St. Mary’s Christmas Day service at 11am and the New Year’s Eve service at midnight. The bells will also ring during the Dunmanway Christmas Market on 14th December. Dates and times will also be on the Sam Maguire Community Bells Facebook page.

Carol Service

A Carols by Candlelight service will be held on 10th December at 8pm at Drimoleague, St Matthew’s Church.

Crib Service

24th December, Christmas Eve, crib service at Christ Church, Drinagh Church 11am and St Edmund›s, Cookleure midnight Holy Communion 11pm.

Christmas day service

25th December, 9.45am, St. Matthew’s, Drimoleague Holy Communion and 11am Family Holy communion St Mary’s Dunmanway.

Christmas day swim

The annual Dunmanway Christmas Day Swim in Aid of Dunmanway Day Cancer Unit CUH takes place at Inchydoney Beach at 11am on Christmas morning. The meeting point is the lower car park near the sand dunes at 10.30am. Sponsor cards are available from Eileen Lyons and Kathleen O’Farrell.

Poc Fada

The Doheny Gaa Club Poc Fada competition takes place on St. Stephens Day on the Derrinasafa Road. Teams of 3 people and please bring your own hurley if you have one. Registration on the day at 2pm at the Piggeries (top of Castle St). Refreshments, presentation of prizes and table quiz will take place afterwards at the GAA pavillion.

Singing Session

The Greyhound Bar is the place to be on Friday 29th December at 9pm til late. This will be a special night of celebration as singers from all over will be present to share their songs and stories.

United Service

On New Years Eve, 31st December at 11am, a United Service with the methodist congregation will be held at St Matthews Church, Drimoleague.

Hillwalking

Visit Dunmanway hillwalking CLUB's Facebook page for schedule of walks.