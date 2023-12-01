What's on this Christmas in the Bandon area

WE'VE put together a list of some of the best things happening in Bandon during the Christmas period, so take a look and get out into your local community this Christmas!

Saturday December 2 nd

Ballineen Christmas Wreath Making Workshop

Get into the Christmas spirit with this wreath making workshop taking place in Foley’s Bar in Ballineen from 12noon to 3pm.

For more info text/call 087-783 6270. Spaces are limited and booking is advisable.

Bandon Christmas Market

Bandon Christmas Market will take place from 3.30pm to 7pm at Ballymodan Plaza, Riverview Shopping Centre and Howards Court. There will be foodstalls, carol singing with the Glaslinn Choir, face painting, snow and the Best Dressed Elf competition!

Wednesday December 6 th

St Michael’s Christmas Dinner

The annual St Michael’s Christmas Dinner takes place in the Munster Arms Hotel at 7pm. As well as festive food there will be musical entertainment provided.

Thursday December 7 th

Christmas Movie Night

A Kids Christmas Movie Night will take place in Castletown Community Hall with doors opening at 6pm and movie starting at 6.30pm.

Entry is €5 per child or €15 per family with all monies raised going to Coppeen National School. Goodie bag with sweets and water included in the entry free. Bring your Christmas PJs and your own pillow or cushion.

Munster Mix charity concert in St Peter’s Church

The award-winning vocal group is hosting its second charity concert with special guests this year including the Ballymodan Bell Ringers, Carys Ann Evans (harpist), Déjà vu Quarter, Comhaltas Baile Núis, Clonakilty Sacred Heart School Players and The Golden Girls.

All proceeds in aid of Saint Vincent de Paul and Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre. Entry is free but attendees are asked to make a donation.

Friday December 8 th

Ballineen & Enniskeane Christmas Lights switch on

Santa Claus will be making an appearance at this switching on off the Christmas lights. He will be accompanied by Cllr Danny Collins who will be switching on the lights.

Carols and Christmas songs will be sung during the event and all are welcome.

Saturday December 9 th & 10 th

Innishannon Christmas Market

Valley Rovers GAA Club is hosting a Christmas Market in Innishannon Parish Hall across two days, Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Entry is free and there will be up to 50 stalls between the two days.

See ‘Innishannon Christmas Market’ on Facebook for more updates

Sunday December 10 th

Beda Christmas Fair

The Beda Christmas Fair will take place in the Beda Hall in Ballineen from 12noon to 4pm. Plenty of festive goods will be on sale while special guest Santa Claus will also be there on the day.

Friday December 15 th

Glaslinn Choir Christmas Concert

This charity concert takes place in St Peter’s Church in Bandon from 8pm. Special guests on the evening include Valley Voices and the Bandonbridge NS choir. Donations will be in aid of the Bandon Family Centre.

Saturday December 16 th

Ahiohill Vintage Club Christmas Lights Tractor Run

This now annual event is West Cork’s biggest lights tractor run and starts at 6.30pm and will travel across Enniskeane Parish. A bucket collection for charity will also take place, while Dyno Tractor testing will take place on the GAA ground all day before the run. For more details contact Jim O’Sullivan on 087-6429044.

Nathan Carter at Bandon GAA Complex

Bailiú na Banndan presents the return of country star, Nathan Carter for two nights, Saturday and Sunday. At the time of going to press, tickets are only available for the Sunday night show, priced at €36. Doors 7pm and there is no reserved seating. Special guest is Angela Ryan. For tickets contact Liz on 086-2652872.

Monday December 25 th

Christmas Day Swim at Coolmain Beach

The annual Christmas Day swim takes place at Coolmain Beach at 11am with all proceeds going towards St Michael’s Centre.

Sunday December 31 st

Kilbrittain Tractor Run

The 11th annual Kilbrittain Tractor Run takes place in the village with registration from 10.30am, while the run will leave the village at 1pm. All monies raised will go towards the Dunmanway Autism Project. See ‘Kilbrittain Tractor Run’ for more updates.

Monday January 1 st

New Year’s Day swim at Courtmacsherry

Brave the elements for the first dip in the sea at the annual New Year’s Day swim at Courtmacsherry in aid of Courtmacsherry Lifeboat.