West Cork's vintage cars

Driving through the roads of West Cork during the summer months can feel like you have stepped back in time. The brighter days play host to many a vintage rally, and they are a sight to behold. Let’s face it, cars aren’t as pretty as they use to be, making these classic machines all the more covetable. PAULA BURNS speaks to some local collectors.

Patrick O’Sullivan

It appears that West Cork is a hub for vintage car enthusiasts. Patrick O’Sullivan from Clonakilty is a keen collector.

Since 2014 he has had the pleasure of driving the Grand Marshal for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin in his 1932 Rolls Royce Open Tourer (pictured above in 2022 with the then new mayor of Clonakilty, Paddy McCarthy onboard).

However, he has been driving many a famous face since before he got his licence.

‘I drove the former taoiseach Jack Lynch when I didn’t have a licence to the opening of the GAA pitch in Ballinascarthy in 1983,’ says O’Sullivan.

‘He didn’t know I didn’t have a licence but the man who was supposed to drive him had a few drinks with Lynch so couldn’t do it.’

It was back in the 1980s when O’Sullivan’s love affair with the classic cars began.

‘In my collection I have a 1938 Rolls Royce Wraith, a 1960 Jaguar MK2, a 1976 Roll Royce Silver Shadow, a 1983 Daimler 420 and a 1985 Rolls Royce Silver Spirit.’ says O’Sullivan. ‘As you can tell I have a liking for certain cars.’

Due to its interesting past the Rolls Royce Open Tourer is his favourite. ‘We bought it in 1982. We were told it was about to be broken down in an undertakers yard in London and it was saved,’ says O’Sullivan.

‘These Rolls Royce cars would come with just the chassis and the engine and the body would be built somewhere else by a coach builder. This one was built by Tony Robinson.’

While O’Sullivan will admit that just looking at the cars in his shed makes him happy, he also enjoys the social aspect of being a classic car enthusiast.

‘You meet an awful lot of nice people. We do a lot of openings for festivals such as the West Cork Festival in Clonakilty,’ explains O’Sullivan.

‘I was the chairman of West Cork Vintage Club and most of the rallies are for raising money for charities.’

Paul Keane

It seems being a classic car enthusiast is more than just a hobby. As Paul Keane, owner of Inish Beg Estate near Baltimore eloquently puts it, ‘It’s a disease that’s incurable.’ Keane’s interest in cars, particularly pre-war models, began 50 years ago when he bought a 1939 Bentley.

‘I bought it when I was 29 in 1973 and I’ve had it ever since,’ says Keane. ‘It’s a wonderful, wonderful machine. It does exactly what it says on the box and is very comfortable.’

From there his love for pre-war cars grew and so has his unique collection which includes a 1910 Bedelia.

‘The Bedelia is the oldest cyclecar in the world and there are very few remaining. The one I own is the only one in Ireland.’ explains Keane.

However, the Bedelia isn’t the rarest car he owns.

Another gem in his collection is a 1942 Tatra, built in the annexed Czechoslovakia under the direction of the Third Reich, it was one of the few cars made during that time.

‘The Tatra was revolutionary because it was the first air-cooled rear engine V8.’ says Keane.

‘Ferdinand Porsche was sent to the Tatra factory because they were trying to do the same thing and you can see where the Porsche 911 came from.’

To coincide with his hobby, the Inish Beg Estate plays host to a variety of private classic car rally events.

‘We have had rallies for Bentley, Wolseley, and the most spectacular one was the Bugatti event,’ explains Keane.

‘It’s one of the most famous cars ever made and we had 105 Bugatti’s here from all over the world.’

Martin Swanton

In keeping with the social side, vintage car lover Martin Swanton from Ballydehob enjoys taking his classic convertibles to vintage car events.

Once the proud owner of a 1949 MGTC and a 1956 MGA, Swanton has gone for a slightly younger model in the 1990 Jaguar XJS V12 soft-top.

‘It’s hard to explain, I’m not mechanically minded but there’s a great buzz and I love meeting up with other enthusiasts. There’s quite a number of vintage clubs in West Cork,’ explains Swanton.

‘In Ballydehob we formed the Mizen Vintage club in 2017, and we have about 60 members with three to four events each year.’

It’s not just classic cars getting a run. Swanton has seen a rise in vintage tractors at the events.

‘Vintage tractors have become very popular in the past few years. There’s a huge variety of vintage tractors on the go and it’s amazing the amount of young people who have the grá for it,’ says Swanton. ‘It’s a great afternoon out and you’re meeting people, that’s a big attraction.’

For these lovers of vintage cars, it’s not only the cars that are priceless, but it’s also the gathering of like-minded people in a beautiful setting that makes it extra special.