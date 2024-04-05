West Cork’s finest shining on the big stages for Cork City and Cobh Ramblers

A HECTIC Easter period saw West Cork Academy graduates shine for Cork City and Cobh Ramblers at adult and youths level.

On Good Friday, First Division leaders Cork City hosted Athlone Town at Turner’s Cross. Ardfield’s John O’Donovan helped City keep another clean sheet in a narrow 1-0 win. Charlie Lyons’ goal was enough to keep Cork three points clear at the top of the table.

Bandon striker Evan Deasy will be hoping to continue his impressive form and help Cobh Ramblers maintain top spot in EA Sports League of Ireland U20 Group C at home to Waterford United this weekend.

Bandon’s Niamh Cotter lined out for Cork City Women’s FC away to Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division on Easter Saturday. It proved a profitable afternoon as a solitary Eva Mangan strike earned Cork their first league victory of the season. Also, former Drinagh Rangers and West Cork Academy graduate Emma Hurley will be involved in Cork City’s next home fixture against Kerry FC in Group C of the EA Sports League of Ireland U17 Academy grade on Saturday.

Group D of the EA Sports League of Ireland Academy U15 grade contains ex-Lyre Rovers player Rory Twohig and former Castlelack graduate Luke Dollery. Goalkeeper Twohig has helped Cork City deliver five wins from their opening five league matches to lead the Group D standings. Dollery has played his part in helping Cobh win one and draw two of their first five league matches. Next up for Ramblers is a Munster derby away to Kerry FC on Saturday. Twohig will line out for Cork City at home to Waterford FC on the same day. Former Clonakilty AFC players Ethan O’Donovan and Charlie Moore are back in EA Sports League of Ireland U14 Group D action with Cobh Ramblers on Sunday, April 7th.