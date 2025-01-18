West Cork U15s into Munster Trophy final

THE West Cork Academy's U15 schoolboys squad faced off against the Clare Schoolboys League in Sunday's SFAI Munster Trophy semi-final at the Farm, Curaheen Sports Grounds, in Cork.

West Cork overcame Waterford 4-2 in their final group outing before Christmas. Conor Murphy (2), Luke O’Neill and Vitor Coutinho goals earned the rural region a deserved victory and semi-final berth.

A terrific start saw Luke O’Neill fire West Cork 1-0 ahead from a free-kick. The same player doubled his side’s lead after 20 minutes. West Cork completed a superb opening half when Conor Murphy reacted quickest to a goalkeeper parry and hammered in the rebound.

Clare pulled one back after the break but West Cork ran out deserving 3-1 winners and deservedly progressed to a Munster Trophy decider. Gearoid O’Keefe, Conor Murphy and Luke O’Neill were the pick of the winners’ top performers.

The West Cork Academy U15 schoolboys squad includes Conor Hourihane, Michael Ryan, Rory O’Sullivan, Daniel Kiely, Oisin McCarthy, Gearoid O’Keefe, Luke O’Neill, Conor Murphy, Oran Lynch, Eoin Murphy, Fionn Coppinger, Darragh Bradfield, Harry Chambers, Rory Ecklof, Cole O’Tuama, Charlie Curtin.

***

Also last Sunday, the West Cork Academy U12 Schoolboys finished off their Munster group phase away to Clare Yellows. Ahead of kick-off, irrespective of the result. Shane Hurley’s young side already knew they were confirmed to travel to Clare Blues in the SFAI Munster U12 Trophy semi-finals on January 26th.

Down 1-0 at the break, West Cork conceded three additional goals after the break. Another encouraging performance saw Oisin Cullinane, Luca O’Donovan, Michael O’Sullivan and Daniel Brady stand out for the visitors.

A busy schedule of upcoming West Cork Academy games includes the region’s U13 schoolboys squad competing in a provincial semi-final. Clare will be West Cork’s opponents in the last four of the SFAI Munster U13 Trophy competition. The winners will progress to a final against either West Waterford East Cork or Limerick County Whites.

The Cork Schoolboys League take on West Cork in this year’s SFAI Munster U16 Schoolboys Cup final. It will be a busy couple of weeks for the region’s U16s who also have an upcoming SFAI National Bowl U16 Schoolboys semi-final game at home to Mayo or Clare looming large on the horizon.