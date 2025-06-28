Castlelack U12s set the pace, Ardfield and Skibbereen lead the chasing pack

Goals galore in West Cork schoolboys U12 leagues

CASTLELACK Athletic, Ardfield Mountaineers and Skibbereen were amongst the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 Schoolboys winners on another busy weekend of action.

U12 Schoolboys Premier League pacesetters Castlelack Athletic proved too strong for Drinagh Diamonds to maintain top spot in the division.

Canon Crowley Park was the venue for a fixture Athletic won 5-1 and moved a point clear of the chasing pack. Kerry Yeboah Terry netted for Rangers but an Eoin Hurley hat-trick plus additional Josh Quinn and Jack O’Callaghan goals earned Castlelack victory.

Ardfield Mountaineers have climbed to second place in the U12 Schoolboys Premier. A third league success in as many games saw Leo Pezza, Eoin Hayes, Oisin Cullinane and Alexander O’Brien find the net in Ardfield’s 4-0 triumph at home to Dunmanway Town.

In the same division, Skibbereen defeated Lyre Rovers 3-1 at the Baltimore Road. Adam O’Shea was Skibb’s hero, netting a match-winning hat-trick. Zachary Walsh scored Lyre’s only reply.

Sullane continue to dominate U12 Schoolboys League One. The Ballyvourney club maintained their perfect league record with a 5-0 win at Togher Celtic last Sunday. Conor Kelleher (2), Liam Carey (2) and Nathan Mullen scored to keep Sullane top of the table.

Elsewhere, Clonakilty AFC United and Beara United’s league meeting produced nine goals. Oisin McMahon (2) and Danny O’Callaghan netted for Beara but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 6-3 loss. Four Sean Kennedy efforts along with Séimí Forristal and Donagh Harte strikes sealed the points for Clonakilty.

Oskar Ustjanowski netted seven times as Bay Rovers overpowered Ardfield Hurricanes at the Showgrounds. Seán Dillon, Rory Murnane, Iarla McElhinney and Tyler O’Sullivan were also on target with Colin Ronan replying for Bay.

Michael Harrington (2), Aaron Nash, Maximillian O’Keefe and Ciarán Wilcox netted in Clonakilty AFC City’s 5-1 U12 Schoolboys Championship victory at home to Drinagh Rangers. That first win of the campaign moved the Ballyvackey club into second spot despite Rory Hicks scoring for Rangers.

***

Lyre Rovers joined Dunmanway Town in share of the U14 Schoolboys Premier League lead following an emphatic victory away to Drinagh Rangers.

Barry Connolly (3), Malcolm Vos (2), Patrick O’Leary, Isaac McInerney and James Crowley all scored in a fixture Kingsley Crosby Osagie provided Drinagh’s only reply.

Elsewhere in the U14 Schoolboys Premier, Bay Rovers got off the mark courtesy of a narrow 3-2 defeat of Castlelack. Eoin McCarthy, Eoghan Hickey and Sean O’Sullivan efforts earned Rovers all three points in a game Castlelack’s Jack Allen scored twice.

The early stages of the 2025 U14 Schoolboys Championship delivered plenty of goals last weekend.

Daniel Keohane scored a hat-trick and Mason Wycherley also netted in U14 Championship leaders Clonakilty AFC United’s 4-0 victory away to Ardfield.

Sullane proved too strong for Skibbereen, winning 4-1 in Ballyvourney thanks to a Cole O’Tuama hat-trick. Charlie McCarthy was on target for the Baltimore Road club.

There was one U14 Schoolboys League One fixture completed recently with leaders Skibbereen Dynamos defeating Clonakilty AFC Spurs 5-3 in Ballyvackey. Eduardo Pinati, Finbarr O’Mahony and Tomas Lendacky were on target for the home team. Aidan Hurley and David Hourihane each scored twice for Dynamos.

Togher Celtic will face local rivals Dunmanway Town in this season’s U14 Schoolboys Shield final. The former defeated Clonakilty AFC Spurs 6-1 in the penultimate round courtesy of Jack Buttimer (2), Jack McCarthy, Oisin O’Donovan, Liam Murray and Ryan Brickley efforts. Eduardo Pinati replied for Clonakilty.

Milo Kinsella (3) and Sam Mahon were amongst the goals as Drinagh Rangers defeated Castlelack 5-3 to stay top of U16 Schoolboys Premier Group A. Sean Platt converted a penalty in reply for a battling Castlelack.

In U16 Schoolboys Premier Group B, Bay Rovers overpowered Sullane 7-0 in Ballyvourney. Brendan Harrington, Max Leahy, Joseph O’Kane and Dominic Placzek were on Rovers’ scoresheet.

***

Dunmanway Town stretched their lead atop the U13 Schoolgirls Premier League following last weekend’s latest round of matches.

Castletownbere was the venue for Beara United and Dunmanway’s U13 Schoolgirls Premier League clash where a Rachel O’Leary brace inspired the visitors to a 4-1 victory.

Faye Barry and Amelie McCarthy also found the net to push Dunmanway three points clear at the top of the standings. Keelin O’Sullivan replied for Beara.

Two U12 Schoolgirls Premier League fixtures were completed last Monday evening with Castlelack travelling to Riverside Athletic and registering a 2-0 victory. Isabella Santos and Molly O’Callaghan found the net for Castlelack.

On the same evening, Clonakilty AFC moved a point clear of Castlelack at the summit of the U12 Schoolgirls Premier standings following a 3-2 win at Beara United.

Saoirse Farrelly netted twice for United but April Walsh (2) and Ciara Kavanagh efforts maintained first place for the in-form Ballyvackey side.

In U14 Schoolgirls Premier Group A, Ruby McCarthy and Alice O’Sullivan scored in Lyre Rovers’ 2-1 league victory at home to Dunmanway Town. Lucy McCarthy netted Town’s solitary strike.

Drinagh Rangers remain the team to catch atop the U16 Schoolgirls League following a third victory in as many outings.

In the same division, an Amber Bishop brace of goals earned Lyre Rovers a 2-1 win away to Bay Rovers. Michaela Kelleher was on target for the Kealkill club.