West Cork enduring ‘epidemic’ of TB cases

WEST Cork is enduring a TB ‘epidemic’ with a surge in the number of confirmed reactors.

Serious outbreaks of the disease have been reported around Kilbrittain, Courtmacsherry, and Timoleague, causing huge financial and mental stresses for farmers.

TB levels have been steadily rising nationwide in recent years, with more than 23,000 reactors in 2023, the highest number since 2009, and restrictions placed on 4,624 herds. In 2023 around 180 farms in West Cork faced restrictions due to one outbreak that affected areas around Skibbereen, Bauravilla and Drimoleague, while other outbreaks hit areas around Ardfield in Clonakilty.

The disease is causing major stress in West Cork again this year. ‘There is a serious outbreak at the moment. I know of one farmer near Timoleague who has lost 50 animals,’ a West Cork IFA spokesman said.

‘The consequences are huge for farmers. If my herd was locked up today, not only would I have lost the animals but I would lose sales, and I would have to get extra feed to feed and hold the animals inside until January.

‘Everyone underestimates the pure mental stress, even coming up to testing. I’ve heard of stories of farmers saying novenas, rosaries over cows, out of pure stress. The consequences of your herd being locked up are huge. And then there’s a domino effect for your neighbours and every farm bound to you facing testing.’

Senator Tim Lombard, Fine Gael spokesperson on agriculture, food, forestry and marine says the rise in the number of TB reactors in Cork in recent weeks is ‘extremely worrying’ and said the problem is exacerbated by a loss of wildlife control programme staff.

‘We’ve seen something of an epidemic in Cork with an increase in TB reactors recently.

I’ve spoken to farmers and vets over the last few weeks who have told me horrific stories of 30, 40 and 50 reactors per herd. In some cases 30% of a herd gone. This is absolutely devastating.

‘It’s very difficult to reconcile the horror of this with the recent announcement that the wildlife control programme is losing eight staff which will have an impact on staff resources across the TB programme.

‘This comes at a time when we need extra staff and resources to deal with TB outbreaks.

‘I’m on record as saying that we need to focus on managing and controlling TB rather than eradication. In an environment where we have bovine and wildlife, is it fair to insist on eradication.

‘What the farming community need is resources and support. We need this in the form of more wildlife inspectors on the ground. When there is an TB outbreak, farmers need the reassurance that the financial supports will be made available without delay.

‘We need a campaign to help farmers and vets deal with the emotional trauma experienced in these tough situations.’