West Cork drugs smuggling file is 4,500 pages long

A DISTRICT court judge has been told that a file into a major drugs smuggling operation in West Cork earlier this year is 4,500 pages long and contains 12 lever arch ring binders.

Three of the men who are being charged with the offences appeared in custody at Bandon District Court last week.

Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz (44) of no fixed address in Spain, Ali Mazidi (48) of 700 South Banke Plauts, 40 3012 HB, Nethelands and Kiumaars Ghabiri (51) of Rotterdam, Netherlands are charged with conspiracy with seven others to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000 into the State between February 27th and March 14th.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that a file has been sent to the director of public prosecutions and that the State is now awaiting directions from their office.

Det Sgt Mick Lyons told the judge that the entire file was sent to the director of public prosecutions on August 30th last. He said the file is 4,500 pages long, contains 12 lever arch ring binders as well as electronic material.

‘There is a substantial amount of material to be examined and it’s now in the hands of the director of public prosecutions,’ said Det Sgt Lyons.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen representing Mario Del Rio Sanz requested that the directions from the director of public prosecutions be expedited as she pointed out her client has been in custody since March 14th. The court heard the accused was unsuccessful in a bid to get bail in the High Court.

Solicitor Flor Murphy, representing Kiumaars Ghabiri, agreed to a further remand in custody for his client.

BL Nicholas Hall, instructed by Paul Tiernan Solicitors, agreed to a remand in custody for his client, Ali Mazidi and expressed his hope that directions will be expedited.

He noted that the file was sent to the director of public prosecutions on August 30th and said he hoped the court will impress on the director of public prosecutions in keeping to a timeline.

However, Judge McNulty said he cannot give that direction to the Director of Public Prosecutions but understood his concerns.

‘It’s a big investigation on a very grave matter. It requires a lot of care and attention at every stage,’ said Judge McNulty who remanded all three men in custody by consent to appear at Bandon District Court on October 3rd.

The 10 accused were arrested in West Cork on March 14th last when gardaí stopped a truck and a SUV at Tragumna Pier, and a camper van, which was stopped on the main street in Leap.