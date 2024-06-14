West Cork co-ops can be pioneers of biomethane sector, predicts Lombard

THE co-op system in West Cork can lead the way in producing renewable gas as part of a new Irish biomethane sector, a local senator has predicted.

Senator Tim Lombard was speaking after Government published its new biomethane strategy which sets out the pathway to delivering up to 5.7 Terawatt hours of indigenous produced biomethane by 2030 equating to approximately 10% of Ireland’s current gas demand.

In addition to the publication of the biomethane strategy, Government has announced a €40m capital support programme for the development of plants and its intention to introduce a Renewable Heat Obligation (RHO) to incentivise suppliers of fuel for heat to increase the proportion of renewable energy they supply.

Sen Lombard believes that farmers in West Cork have plenty to gain if the programme is successfully developed at scale. And he said that as well as private investment in the biomethane strategy, co-ops can be the pioneers.

‘West Cork is the heart of Ireland’s dairy industry. I believe the co-ops can lead the way in this country, and indeed the co-ops in West Cork have through their suppliers delivered a dairy system which is the envy of the world. They know the suppliers so they know the logistics.

‘I believe we should pursue a co-operative model whereby farmers in a locality could be more than just the suppliers. It has worked in our dairy industry and I believe it could work in the biomethane sector too.’

‘It could be a sustainable model where they are being paid not just for the product, but also for the waste, and are delivering organic fertiliser. This is an opportunity for farmers in West Cork to complete the circular economy.’

Sen Lombard acknowledged that the dairy industry has faced huge upheaval, with increased obligations being put on sustainability.

‘We are all aware of the need to decarbonise our energy system and biomethane is an obvious replacement for natural gas to which there is currently no alternative.

‘This creates a tangible opportunity for farmers to generate an additional income from their farm through supplying feedstocks to anaerobic digestion plants.

‘We have been behind other EU countries in developing a biomethane sector but we are now at the starting line with this strategy.’

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said expressions of Interest for the €40m Biomethane Capital Programme are now open ‘and we will be exploring opportunities for funding opportunities through the infrastructure, climate and nature fund.