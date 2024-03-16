West Cork Academy schoolboys win national U16 shield

THE West Cork Academy claimed the 2024 SFAI National U16 Schoolboys Shield on a weekend the region’s U12 and U15 representative sides also made headlines.

David Hall and Danny Logan’s U16 squad brought silverware back to West Cork following a cracking encounter with Dundalk. Held at the University of Limerick, last Saturday’s U16 national shield decider saw West Cork get off to a blistering start.

Goals from Finn O’Mahony, Tim Sweeney and Shane Hallihane handed West Cork a merited 3-0 interval lead. Although Dundalk improved in the second period, West Cork defended manfully and kept a clean sheet before emerging 3-0 winners.

Kilmichael Rovers striker Tim Sweeney took home the man-of-the-match award. Other standout performers included Finn O’Mahony and James Maguire. An upcoming Munster U16 schoolboys final means the West Cork Academy squad will be back on the training pitch this week.

West Cork Academy U16 Schoolboys: Rory Curtin (Castlelack), Jack Browne (Kilmichael Rovers), Ronan Hayes (Ardfield), Luke Holland (Dunmanway Town), Ryan O’Boy (Kilgoban Celtic), Conor Vassallo (captain, Dunmanway Town), Shane Hallihane (Skibbereen), Sean Platt (Ardfield), Sam Logan (Bunratty United), Finn O’Mahony (Clonakilty AFC), Tim Sweeney (Kilmichael Rovers), Donnacha Hennigan (Dunmanway Town), Alex Bramoulle (Dunmanway Town), Ronan Collins (Skibbereen), James Maguire (Clonakilty AFC), Padraic Hegarty (Drinagh Rangers), Rory O’Neill (Clonakilty AFC), Joe McCarthy (Skibbereen), Christos Delis(Ardfield).

***

The West Cork Academy drew 2-2 with the Cork Schoolboys League in their concluding SFAI National U15 Schoolboys Group D game on Sunday.

Don Hurley and JJ Hurley’s outfit began well and broke the deadlock when Tom Whooley found the net after 20 minutes. Cork responded positively only to fall 2-0 behind when Alex Bramoulle netted. The visitors pulled one back early in the second half. Despite that, West Cork looked set to hold out for a famous victory until the concession of an injury-time equaliser saw an engaging encounter end 2-2.

Luke Holland, Liam Ryan, Christos Delis and Aodan Murphy stood out for a West Cork U15 side that will make the long trip to Inishowen in the SFAI National U15 Schoolboys Shield semi-finals.

***

A fantastic weekend for the West Cork Academy was rounded off with Sunday’s U12 Schoolboys squad qualifying for the SFAI National U12 Schoolboys Trophy semi-finals.

North Tipperary were the visitors to the Clonakilty RFC grounds for a quarter-final dominated by the hosts. Shaun Hough’s fledgling team has been improving with every outing so far this term and were quickly out of the blocks. It took 15 minutes to break the deadlock but, once they did, West Cork built on that strike to lead 4-0 at the break. West Cork maintained a high tempo in the second half and won 7-1. That outcome has cemented a place in the last four of a national SFAI competition.

Johnny O’Loughlin scored a second half hat-trick with Rory Hurley, Ed Hough, Ryan Crowley and Danny Carroll also getting their names on the winners scoresheet.

It was a terrific all-round team performance from a West Cork Academy U12 Schoolboys squad that must quickly refocus and begin preparations for an SFAI National semi-final.

***

Bandon’s Niamh Cotter was in Cork City Women FC senior’s starting 11 for their opening League of Ireland Premier Division game of the season last Saturday. Reigning champions Peamount United were the visitors to Turner’s Cross in a fixture Cotter played well but couldn’t prevent City from suffering a 2-0 defeat.

West Cork Academy and Drinagh Rangers graduate Emma Hurley made her Cork City Women FC U17 Academy debut in a recent 3-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers.

Last weekend, Hurley was in City’s squad for an EA Sports League of Ireland Group C game away to Carlow Kilkenny United; Cork made it two wins in as many games thanks to a 4-0 success.

West Cork Academy graduates Charlie Moore and Ethan O’Donovan are enjoying impressive debut seasons for Cobh Ramblers in Group D of the EA Sports League of Ireland U14 Academy grade. Moore provided a second assist in as many games for his former Clonakilty AFC team-mate, Ethan O’Donovan, in Ramblers’ recent 2-1 win over Cork City. O’Donovan’s second goal of the season proved the winner in what was a physical local derby. Last Saturday, Cobh hosted Wexford FC and went in front courtesy of a Charlie Moore opener. It proved an important strike as Ramblers emerged 2-1 winners to maintain their unbeaten start.

Fresh off of keeping a clean sheet in Cork City U15s 3-0 win at home to Cobh Ramblers, former Lyre Rovers goalkeeper Rory Twohig was part of the League of Ireland club’s trip to Carlow Kilkenny United last Saturday. City won 4-1 and maintained their perfect start in Group D of the EA Sports League of Ireland U15 Academy grade.