West Cork Academy reach U13 National Trophy semi-final

THE West Cork Academy are through to the last four of the 2025 SFAI U13 National Inter-League Trophy competition following a thrilling victory over North Tipperary on Sunday.

A semi-final away to Cavan-Monaghan is West Cork’s reward for knocking North Tipperary out of the SFAI U13 National Inter-League Trophy.

Brinny was the venue for this Munster derby played out amid blazing sunshine and a tie that produced five goals. West Cork ran out 3-2 winners after a tough battle, with Kingsley Crosby and Rory Hurley both on target . Tristan Hayes’s second-half effort was enough to send West Cork through to the national semi-finals on a day Oliver Kiley and Aodhan O’Mahony stood out for the winners.

West Cork will travel to Cavan-Monaghan on the weekend of April 26th and 27th after the latter defeated Sligo-Leitrim 3-0. Midlands Blue and Carlow will contest the second Trophy semi-final on the same weekend.

The West Cork Academy U13 schoolboys squad includes Eli Zabala, Jack Drinan, Ed Hough, Conor Collins, Oliver Kiely, Aodhan O’Mahony, Danny Carroll, Ben Machie, Ryan Crowley, Donagh Griffin, Rory Hurley, Daniel O’Sullivan, Dylan O’Brien, Kingsley Crosby, Ceadan Walsh, Patrick Hennigan, Jake McAdams, Tristan Hayes, Finbarr O’Mahony, Sean O’Callaghan.

***

The West Cork Academy were unfortunate to lose 2-1 away to Longford in last Sunday’s SFAI U12 Schoolboys National Inter-League Trophy quarter-final.

Shane Hurley’s side made the arduous trip to the Leinster county in search of a place in the last four of the Trophy competition. Unfortunately, the home side edged a tight game despite West Cork’s Daniel Brady finding the net. A superb all-round team performance was best exemplified by Max O’Keefe, Luca O’Donovan, Oisin Cullinane and Gearoid Evans’ efforts.

The West Cork Academy U15 schoolboys also bowed out of their National Trophy competition last weekend. Vitor Coutinho's second-half goal wasn’t enough to prevent a 2-1 SFAI U15 Schoolboys National Inter-League Trophy quarter-final defeat away to Sligo-Leitrim. The winners will have home advantage for the visit of Waterford in the last four.