West Cork Academy hits out at ‘unscrupulous behaviour’

West Cork pulls its teams from Munster competitions

THE West Cork Academy took the unenviable decision of withdrawing all its teams from last weekend’s scheduled SFAI Munster fixtures.

West Cork had previously been entered into the Munster U15 Schoolboys Trophy and defeated Clare to reach this year’s final where they would face either Limerick County or Waterford.

The Munster U15 Schoolboys Cup final, a separate competition, was due to be played between Cork and Kerry. The latter pulled out and West Cork was ordered to move competitions and instead face Cork in the provincial cup final in Tipperary last Sunday evening.

‘We have been removed from our own competition, without consultation, and are being forced to play the Cork Schoolboys League in Tipperary’

In a statement, the rural academy outlined its reasons behind last weekend’s decision.

‘Further to the lads ongoing participation in the SFAI Munster Trophy competition we have unfortunately been on the receiving end of what can only be described as unscrupulous behaviour from those that organise the SFAI Munster competitions,’ a statement read.

‘Whilst the boys had entered and won their U15 Trophy semi-final several weeks back against Clare, they awaited the outcome of the Limerick County v Waterford game to see who they would meet in the final.

‘It seems now that following the withdrawal of Kerry from the cup final in the (Munster U15) Cup competition against Cork, we have been removed from our own competition, without consultation, and are being forced to play the Cork Schoolboys League in Tipperary tomorrow at 3pm.

‘We appealed this decision with no success. As a result, and the lack of regard for our players and the entire academy we will now withdraw from participating in all Munster competitions including U12, U13, U14 and U16.

‘This (decision) does not affect any ongoing SFAI National competitions that each side is participating in with fixtures set to be played over the next few weeks.’