West Cork Academy graduates grabbing the headlines again

Once again, SuperValu WCSSL and West Cork Academy graduates grabbed the headlines for their League of Ireland clubs during a hectic weekend. Cork City FC Women’s Player of the Month award for March went to Bandon’s Niamh Cotter.

The versatile player is enjoying a terrific individual campaign and full value for her club’s monthly accolade. Cotter was in the City team that continued their climb away from the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division relegation zone away to DLR Waves at the UCD Bowl last Saturday.Cork’s Laura Shine opened the scoring after quarter of an hour but an Eve O’Brien 77th minute equaliser earned DLR Waves a share of the points. Niamh Cotter and her City team mates will be back in SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division action at home to Sligo Rovers in a fortnight’s time.

Cork City FC’s women’s U17s currently lie fourth EA Sports League of Ireland U17 Academy Group C. Former Drinagh Rangers playmaker Emma Hurley has played her part in City’s colours this term. In her debut League of Ireland season, Hurley will be in City’s squad for Saturday’s crucial trip away to leaders Waterford FC (2pm kick-off). Former Ardfield player John O’Donovan was in the Cork City FC squad that drew 0-0 away to UCD and maintain top spot in SSE Airtricity First Division last Friday night. O’Donovan will be anxious to feature in City’s next league outing at home to Longford Town on Saturday evening (7:45pm kick-off). Bandon’s Evan Deasy will be back in action for Cobh Ramblers in the EA Sports U20 League of Ireland on Saturday (4pm kick-off). Ramblers are a point behind current Group C leaders Waterford. Deasy will be hoping to add to his early season goal and keep Cobh in contention.

St Colman’s Park was the venue for last Saturday’s Munster derby between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers in Group D of the EA Sports League of Ireland Academy U15 grade. Former Lyre Rovers goalkeeper Rory Twohig was in the City squad that defeated a Cobh quad that included ex-Castlelack player Luke Dollery 4-0.

Cork’s sixth win from six outings maintained top spot in the Group C standings. Rory Twohig will be involved in the leaders’ next league fixture at home to CK United on Saturday (2pm kick-off). On the same, Luke Dollery will be anxious to help Ramblers return to winning ways at home to Wexford (3pm kick-off). Former Clonakilty AFC duo Charlie Moore and Ethan O’Donovan were back in EA Sports League of Ireland U14 Group D action last Sunday.

Moore and O’Donovan were in the Cobh Ramblers squad that took on local rivals Cork City FC. Hoping to rebound from a previous 4-2 loss to Waterford, Ramblers enjoyed a 1-0 interval lead via Darragh Kelleher.

The tables were turned in the second half with Olly Lynch, Alex Wilson, Tristian O’Driscoll, Darragh Corcoran, Jordan Ikechukwu and Jack Cunningham strikes sealing a convincing 6-2 Cork victory. Cobh's consolation effort came via an own goal. Cobh Ramblers U14s will continue their League of Ireland campaign away to Wexford on Sunday and will be eager for a much needed win.