West Cork Academy discovers Kennedy Cup opponents

BY GER McCARTHY

THE 2024 West Cork Academy Kennedy Cup squad has been announced ahead of the prestigious annual tournament at the University of Limerick.

The West Cork team possesses plenty of talented young footballers eager to make their mark in the SFAI’s most important schoolboys tournament, which will be held between June 10th and 14th.

Due to a lengthy dispute with the DDSL (Dublin District Schoolboys League), this year’s Kennedy Cup draw was only completed this past weekend. The West Cork Academy (11th seeds) found out that they will face North Dublin (8th seeds), Mayo (18th seeds) and West Waterford East Cork WWEC (27th seeds) in the opening group phase.

A fifth overall placing at the recent Elite Smart Football Tournament in Catalonia bodes well for the West Cork Academy’s Kennedy Cup aspirations.

This year’s squad will be made up of seven Castlelack players, four from Clonakilty AFC, two each from Dunmanway Town and Riverside Athletic plus one from Bay Rovers, Drinagh Rangers, Kilmichael Rovers and Sullane.

Last summer, the West Cork Academy achieved its highest-ever Kennedy Cup finish. Out of 32 competing leagues, West Cork faced off against the Wexford Schoolboys League in a third-fourth place play-off on the tournament’s final day. Steve Bowden’s side was eager to end their campaign on a high note. The Wexford game finished 1-1 with West Cork’s top scorer Tom Whooley netting. The rural Academy emerged 4-3 winners on penalties. That third place finish was an historic achievement as West Cork’s previous Kennedy Cup record was a fourth overall placing 20 years ago.

2024 West Cork Academy SFAI Kennedy Cup squad: Jack Allen (Castlelack), Darragh Bradfield (Riverside Athletic), Harry Chambers (Castlelack), Fionn Coppinger (Clonakilty AFC), Charlie Curtin (Castlelack), Rory Ecklof (Kilmichael Rovers), Paddy Haughney (Clonakilty AFC), Conor Hourihan (Bay Rovers), Daniel Kiely (Castlelack), Oisín McCarthy (Dunmanway Town), Donal McSweeney (Castlelack), Conor Murphy (Riverside Athletic), Eoin Murphy (Castlelack), Paddy O’Brien (Dunmanway Town), Gearoid O’Keefe (Castlelack), Luke O’Neill (Clonakilty AFC), Rory O’Sullivan (Sullane), Ronan Twomey (Clonakilty AFC), Conall Whooley (Drinagh Rangers). Head Coach: Eamon Bradfield (Riverside Athletic). Assistant Coach Jack O’Sullivan (Drinagh Rangers).