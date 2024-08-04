West Cork Academy beat Barcelona at region’s first-ever Super Cup Northern Ireland appearance

VICTORY over Barcelona and a 12th-place overall finish were the highlights of the West Cork Academy’s first-ever Super Cup Northern Ireland appearance.

Accepted as one of the toughest ranking schoolboys and schoolgirls tournaments in the world, the 2024 Super Cup NI saw West Cork come up against some of European football’s most talented academies.

Graded in the U16 schoolboys competition, West Cork spent an enjoyable week in Northern Ireland. Drawn in Group C of the U16 Boys Premier grade (split into four groups of four teams) West Cork faced highly-rated County Down Schoolboys, Deportivo Tolouca (Mexico) and Dubai’s Barcelona Academy over their first three days.

West Cork suffered a chastening defeat to County Down Schoolboys in their tournament opener at the Coleraine Showgrounds. Behind 6-0 at the end of a torrid opening half, a succession of uncharacteristic West Cork errors were punished by clinical Stephen Kelly, Cal Weatherup, Jack Faloona and Shay Reid finishing.

David Hall and Danny Logan’s side demonstrated admirable resolve throughout the second period but there was no denying the Down team were worthy winners they went on to finish top of the group, accruing maximum points and conceding just two goals.

Day two of Super Cup NI saw the West Cork Academy taking on a Deportivo Tolouca team that previously defeated Dubai’s Barcelona Academy 4-0. The Mexicans were favoured to make it two Group C victories in as many outings. Yet, they came up against a West Cork team determined to eradicate the memory of their previous day’s heavy loss. West Cork defended superbly throughout a sometimes overly physical battle and stifled Tolouca’s much-vaunted attack. A tight game ended 0-0 to earn West Cork their first point of the tournament.

That left West Cork facing into a final Group C encounter against Dubai’s Barcelona Academy at the Bushmills Sports Complex on day three. Barca were coming off a second consecutive loss and were as eager as their opponents to record a first tournament win.

This was the match where West Cork finally made their presence felt at the Super Cup NI. Attacking from the opening whistle, David Hall and Danny Logan’s side ran Barcelona ragged before emerging 8-1 winners. One-nil up inside 25 seconds, West Cork romped to a deserved victory courtesy of a Tim Sweeney hat-trick, Tom Whooley brace plus additional Killian O’Sullivan, Conor Vassallo and Finn O’Mahony strikes. That fantastic win saw West Cork finish level on points with Tolouca but miss out on second place in Group C on goal difference by one goal.

Later that evening, the Super Cup NI knockout draws were conducted and handed the West Cork Academy a glamour tie. Scottish Premier League giants Glasgow Rangers were pulled out of the hat to face West Cork in the semi-finals of the Vase competition.

Played at the Bushmills Sports Complex, an experienced Rangers side were brilliantly kept at bay until a minute before the break. Alas, a second Rangers goal, immediately after the interval, forced West Cork to chase the game before they were picked off on the counter-attack and eventually lost 5-0.

West Cork took on Skouted FC on the final day of competition in the 11th and 12th placed decider. Having fallen 1-0 behind, Joe McCarthy levelled for the rural academy. Against the run of play, Skouted FC netted a late winner to edge a close game 2-1. That outcome meant a creditable debut Super Cup NI appearance ended in a 12th overall finish.

The good news for the West Cork Academy is that their performances in Northern Ireland have helped secure a place in November’s Surf International Tournament in Salou, Catalonia, between November 23 and 26. That, coupled with the U16s displays at last year’s Surf International has also secured Sean Hough’s West Cork Academy U12 squad’s participation in November’s trip to Catalonia as well.

West Cork Academy squad: Rory Curtin, Jack Browne, Ryan O’Boy, Ronan Hayes, Luke Holland, Shane Hallihane, Conor Vassallo (captain), Cristos Delis, Sam Logan, Tim Sweeney, Tom Whooley, James Maguire, Finn O’Mahony, Alex Bramoulle, Sean Platt, Joe McCarthy, Padraic Hegarty, Cillian O’Sullivan.