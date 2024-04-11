‘We're not going to get ten goal chances against Kerry. If we get one or two, we've got to take those,’ insists Cork boss

SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS

MORE questions than answers – that’s an apt summation as underwhelming Cork set up a trip to Killarney and a Munster football semi-final with Kerry.

While the job was done at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend, as the Rebels outlasted plucky Limerick in this provincial quarter-final, there are plenty of things to work on in training for John Cleary’s men.

The final score suggests a handy day’s work, but the Treaty County had led at the break 0-7 to 0-6 against a wasteful home side that took time to find their stride.

‘Look, overall, I'd be happy to get it into a Munster semi-final,’ Cork manager John Cleary said. ‘This time last year we were coming down the road and we were out of the competition. But we have a lot to work on for two weeks' time,’ he admitted.

One issue that haunted Cork throughout the league was converting goal chances – and this lack of a killer instinct raised its ugly head once more. Granted, the Rebels ended up hitting the net three times in the second half but they had ten goal-scoring opportunities. Cleary knows it’s something to work on.

‘I'd be a lot more worried if we weren't creating them,’ he said. ‘We work on them, believe it or not, every night in training. Hopefully, someday it will click. All you can say to the lads is to keep creating them.

‘All we can do is go back training (this week) and see if we can improve and work on it because we're not going to get ten goal chances against Kerry. If we get one or two, we've got to take those one or two. That could be the difference. We know it.’

This tie started off at a fast pace with Matty Taylor and James Naughton exchanging scores. Cork’s first goal chance was spurned when Colm O’Callaghan’s strong run ended up with Brian Hurley palming the ball straight at the Limerick goalkeeper

The sides traded more points before the impressive Naughton kicked a 45 that put his side in front. Cork’s second big goal chance of the half went narrowly wide, this time from Paul Walsh after great link-up work from Conor Corbett. Limerick capitalised with a Rob Child point to give them a two-point lead, 0-4 to 0-2.

After a Brian Hurley point, one assumed it would be third time lucky for the Rebels as they went in search of the elusive goal but Brian O’Driscoll was foiled six yards out by the Limerick shot-stopper. A Hurley free and a Daniel O’Mahony fisted effort from close range put the Rebels back in front, 0-5 to 0-4. Limerick kicked the next three scores, to lead by two, while Luke Fahy pulled one back, the visitors were in front at half time, 0-7 to 0-6.

Cork stepped up the pace in the second half. Chris Óg Jones levelled the tie before Brian O’Driscoll nudged Cork ahead. A Hurley free preceded the first Cork goal from Chris Óg Jones – it was now 1-9 to 0-7 after 44 minutes.

Limerick were proving hard to shake, however, and it was 1-11 to 0-10 with only ten minutes remaining. Then came the hammer blow: Chris Óg Jones' goal-bound effort was saved onto the crossbar with Bantry’s RuairÍ Deane rising highest to fist the ball home, 2-12 to 0-10.

Add a Conor Corbett point and a third Cork goal through Ian Maguire, this game was done and dusted, as the Rebels moved on with plenty to work on for their trip to the Kingdom.

Scorers

Cork: C Óg Jones 1-2; B Hurley 0-4 (3f); I Maguire, R Deane 1-0 each; L Fahy 0-2, D O’Mahony, C Corbett, M Taylor, B O’Driscoll, S Sherlock (f) 0-1 each.

Limerick: J Naughton 0-4 (2 45s, 1f); E Rigter 0-2; B Nix, R Childs, T Childs, P Nash (f), S Costelloe (m) 0-1 each.

Cork: C Kelly; K Flahive, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; P Walsh, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; C Óg Jones, C Corbett, B Hurley.

Subs: R Deane for P Walsh (47), M Shanley for S Meehan (49), S Sherlock for B Hurley (52), M Cronin for S Powter (60), J O’Rourke for B O’Driscoll (66).

Limerick: J Ryan; D O’Doherty, S O’Dea, B O’Sullivan; C Woulfe, C Fahy, P Maher; T Childs, E Rigter; B Nix, C Downes, J Naughton; P Nash, R Childs, D Neville.

Subs: S Costelloe for C Downes, B Coleman for C Woulfe (both 55), J Baynham for P Nash (60), T Griffin for B Nix, R O’Connor for B O’Sullivan (both 68).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).