Council ‘declined offer’ to buy site it approved for casino plan in Bandon

THE people of Bandon showed a united front on Tuesday night in a major protest over a planned casino/arcade for the town.

Cork County Council granted planning permission last week to Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd to change the use of the former Stables Bar at 1 Oliver Plunkett Street at ground level to a gaming and amusement arcade complex, despite numerous objections from locals and various groups.

However, The Southern Star understands the council was approached four times by the owners of the building to see if they would purchase it, but they declined to do so.

The council has in recent months compulsorily acquired a derelict building next door but it is unclear what their plans are for that building.

One local said that Cork County Council has let the town down by refusing to buy the building, while on other hand granting planning for a casino/arcade.

Over 200 people, complete with banners and posters, marched from South Main Street to the council offices on Station Road.

Adrian Lenihan, a former gambler who works with support group, Recovery Coach, said gambling is the worst form of addiction, while chairman of Bandon Connects, Sean O’Donovan, thanked all those who lodged objections to the casino.

‘We welcome new businesses to the town but certainly not a gambling business and I would urge people not to support it if it goes ahead,’ he said.

Councillor Ann Bambury (SD) said she ‘vehemently opposes’ a casino and said it would offer no benefit to the community of Bandon.

‘We now have a planning consultant on board who is going to head an appeal to An Comisiún Pleanála for the community. I have emphasised with him that there were refusals for two similar arcades in Ballincollig and Blackpool which should have been precedent for this one here in Bandon,’ she said.

Newly-ordained Rev Andrew Coleman said they are ‘united’ against the planning process that allows a casino for Bandon on the same week the town emerged from major works.

‘Be united and we will win,’ he said.

The closing date to lodge an appeal is September 23rd and a crowdfunding appeal will be launched to help finance of it.

Planners have set out 17 conditions for the development including one providing for opening hours from 10am to 10pm and others around signage.

It also stipulated that no music or amplified sound should be audible outside the premises in case it causes a nuisance to the occupants of nearby properties.

Cork County Council was contacted for comment.