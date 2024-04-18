‘We are determined to right the wrongs of that day,’ says Cork ladies football manager Shane Ronayne

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CORK don’t have to look too far for motivation ahead of their opening Munster LGFA senior championship tie away to Waterford on Sunday.

Back in February the Déise humbled the Rebels in their own Páirc Uí Rinn backyard, winning 2-12 to 1-6 in a forgettable Cork display manager Shane Ronayne has described as their ‘worst display of the league.’

As the Rebels were relegated to Division 2 after six losses in a row, Waterford survived after a final-round away win in Galway, so Ronayne’s side head on this road trip with their eyes wide open.

‘That game was our worst display of the league, the players are aware of that and are determined to right the wrongs of that day,’ Ronayne told The Southern Star.

‘Waterford surprised a lot of people when they won away to Galway in their last league game to avoid relegation. They put in a huge performance there against a strong team, so we know what to expect – they have a good system, an unbelievable work-rate, they can take their scores. It’s going to be tough, and we are looking for a huge improvement from what we showed against them in the league. I feel we’ll be in a different team because our players are very determined.’

Ronayne knows his team needs to raise their game from what they showed during the league, but feels the group is taking on board the learnings from the campaign. He also points to key players returning from injury in the weeks ahead. While Eimear Kiely (ACL) is unlikely to feature for the reigning provincial champions in the upcoming Munster championship, the outlook for Katie Quirke is brighter.

‘The Waterford game might come too soon for Katie but she is making good progress,’ the Cork boss said.

‘Rachel Leahy is making good progress too and we might see her for a part of the Waterford game. Shauna Kelly is nearly ready to return to full training and that’s a big boost. Shauna Cronin did her hamstring before the Meath game but she is back running. The injuries are clearing up.’

The return of forward Katie Quirke, and eventually Eimear Kiely, is what a misfiring Cork attack needs. The Rebels averaged 0-8 per game during the league and had, by far, the lowest scoring return. They need to be much more clinical against Waterford, Kerry (away) and Tipperary (home) in the weeks ahead if they want to qualify for the Munster final.

‘We are creating a lot of chances but the key is scoring,’ Ronayne outlined.

‘We need to build our players’ confidence because they are well able to score, we've seen that at club level but you don’t have as much time on the ball at inter-county level. You need that confidence that when you are in the shooting position you get your shot off quickly.

‘When we get Katie Quirke, Eimear Kiely, Rachel Leahy back, these players are scorers. The players we have now are capable of scoring but they’re lacking a bit of confidence. The chances we are creating, if we start taking 50 percent of them we will be in a much better place. We are operating at too low a (conversion) level at the moment, around 25 to 30 per cent, and you want to be up around 65 to 70 per cent. If we can even get to 50 with the chances we are creating we’ll be in a much better place.’

The hope is Cork, with the league disappointment parked, can attack the Munster championship with more freedom as expectation levels are low, and the first test, against the dangerous Déise, will tell a lot.