Van which left scene of collision in Timoleague was found outside man’s house

A TIMOLEGAUE man denied to gardaí being involved in a road traffic collision despite the fact that his van parked outside his house showed extensive damage, a court heard.

Slawomir Sikora (42) of 1 Mill Court, Timoleague pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to two charges of dangerous driving as well as four charges including failing to report an accident as well as failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Monika Leech that on March 3rd last, gardaí received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Timoleague.

‘One of the vehicles was a white Ford Transit van driven by the accused which had left the scene,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘Gda Dylan Seymour spoke to Caoimhe Doyle who said she had been turning right at a cross when the van pulled out in front of her, causing a collision, and then drove off.’

The court heard that when the accused was identified as the driver of the van, Sgt Kevin Heffernan called to him, but he denied he was the driver involved in the collision.

‘However, there was extensive damage to his van and CCTV obtained by the gardaí showed him leaving Staunton’s and pulling into an estate with damage to the van.’

The court heard that he later made a pre-prepared statement where he made admissions about driving the van and leaving the scene of the accident.

There were no reports of injuries to those in the other car but extensive damage was caused to Ms Doyle’s car and she had two children in it at the time of the accident.

Solicitor Éamonn Fleming said his client is Polish and living in Ireland for 20 years.

He works as a supervisor in a meat factory in Timoleague.

‘He has no previous convictions and is married with one child. On the day in question he was coming back from the factory where he regularly checks the freezers. He was very foolish and should have remained at the scene of the accident,’ said Mr Fleming.

The court heard that the damage to the car was immediately paid by the accused and a reference from his employer was handed into court.

Mr Fleming said a disqualification from driving would have severe consequences for his client as his wife doesn’t drive.

However, Judge Leech said the court’s hands are tied as he had entered a guilty plea in relation to all the offences.

Judge Leech said she can only imagine the ‘terror’ suffered by Ms Doyle and her two children.

‘And when gardaí knocked on his door he denied knowledge of the accident, despite the fact that his van was outside damaged,’ said Judge Leech.

She disqualified him from driving for two years on one of the dangerous driving charges, and fined him €500.

She struck out the second charge of dangerous driving.

A deferral on the driving ban was granted until April.

She also fined him €350 on one of the four charges related to remaining at the scene of an accident and took into the consideration the other three charges.