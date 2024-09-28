Two charged with neglect of 14 dogs

A TIMOLEAGUE man and woman who are facing nine neglect charges relating to 14 dogs in their care have had their case adjourned to November 5th.

William Sheehy and Eleanor Sheehy of Grange More, Timoleague appeared at Clonakilty District Court in relation to a total of nine charges in a prosecution being taken by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

One of the charges alleges that on March 23rd 2023, they both did fail to provide and supply a sufficient quantity of wholesome and uncontaminated water to 14 dogs of varying breeds, contrary to the Section13 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

It is also claimed on the same date that both kept dogs in pens which were soiled with urine and faeces, without adequate shelter, bedding or nutrition, and that they failed to safeguard the health of the dogs.

Another charge alleges that they caused or permitted food and water bowls to be contaminated with debris, rubbish or wood shaving, and that they also failed to ensure the dogs were regularly inspected and groomed to prevent their coats becoming matted in faeces and urine.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy, representing both of the accused, told Judge James McNulty that the case was being adjourned to allow for the Department of Agriculture to inspect the premises.

Judge McNulty adjourned the case for both accused to November 5th.