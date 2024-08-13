Two-candidate strategy for Fine Gael in next election

FINE Gael have chosen two candidates to contest the next general election in the Cork South West constituency – a bold strategy as they seek to wrest back a seat.

Sen Tim Lombard and Cllr Noel O’Donovan were selected by the party ahead of the next general election, which has been speculated to take place in November.

The pair were selected at a convention at the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway chaired by Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan.

Fine Gael traditionally had a strong representation in Cork South West but lost out in 2020 as then independent and now Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins was elected alongside Fianna Fáil’s Christopher O’Sullivan and now Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

The next general election is likely to be tight affair in this keenly-contested three-seater, and the decision to run two candidates is a bold strategy by the party.

‘I am absolutely delighted to have been selected to represent Fine Gael,’ said Sen Lombard, who narrowly missed out on a seat in 2020. ‘

With 21 years of political experience and having served as a senator since 2016, I believe I have the experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm to represent the people of Cork South West,’ he added.

Cllr O’Donovan topped the poll in the Skibbereen area in the recent local elections. ‘I am committed to bringing a fresh perspective to issues facing our local community and intend to work tirelessly to get back a Fine Gael seat in Cork South West,’ he said.