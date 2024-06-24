Two accused of boarding superyacht and assaulting captain

TWO young men have appeared in court on assault and burglary charges for offences that were alleged to have occurred onboard the €80m superyacht Scout while it was moored in Kinsale.

Selvin Foley, 21, of Coach House, Eastern Road, Kinsale and Matthew Kiely, 22, of St Elkins Crescent, Kinsale both appeared before Judge James McNulty at Bandon District Court.

Court presenter Inspector Kay O’Donoghue said that the alleged offences took place in the early hours of Friday, June 14th on board the yacht Scout that was moored at the Castlepark marina in Kinsale.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge, and caution Detective Garda Hugh Byrne said that it was alleged that the two men boarded the vessel at Castlepark Marina on more than one occasion with the intention to steal.

There were up to 15 crew and some guests on board the yacht. It was alleged that the accused searched the vessel and stole a quantity of alcohol and then left and proceeded to drink the alcohol when they got to shore.

Det Gda Byrne said that it was alleged the two then returned to the boat, at around 4am, and were ‘walking about’ onboard when the captain woke up and confronted them.

It was further alleged that the two men assaulted the captain. The court heard that they were then apprehended by members of the crew who detained them until gardaí arrived.

There was no objection to bail for Mr Kiely, but gardaí did object to bail for Mr Foley, as he was currently on bail for an unrelated serious offence.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid O’Shea said that Mr Foley was in employment and did not have a history of failing to turn up in court. He added that his father was willing to act as surety if the court required it.

Mr Kiely was released on bail on condition he return to his father’s house in Tipperary immediately, observe a curfew from 9pm to 8am daily, and sign on three times a week at Cahir Garda Station.

Mr Foley was released on bail on condition that he does not cross the ‘new bridge’ in Kinsale, that he resides at his father’s house in Kinsale, that he observes a curfew from 9pm to 7am and that he signs in daily at Kinsale Garda Station.

Both were ordered to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and not be intoxicated in a public place.

Both men were released on their own bond of €1,000 and remanded on bail to appear again at Bandon District Court on July 12th.