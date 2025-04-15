Tree cheers for Ross agroforest

THE benefits of planting trees on farmland have been highlighted by a couple from Rosscarbery who are being recognised for climate-smart practices on their farm.

Having started out with 17 acres back in 1997, Willie and Avril Allshire’s farm has now grown to 58 containing forestry, agroforestry, free-range pigs and an on-site processing plant, with eight of those making up what Avril says is one of the biggest areas of agroforestry in the country.

‘The whole idea is that the rows of trees are further apart than normal,’ Avril explains, ‘so that you can plant a crop or have animals in there, in between the rows, so you can combine trees and pasture.’

The Allshires have put climate-smart practices at the centre of their farming since the beginning, and quickly adopted the land they bought to improve it.

‘There were some very old, over the top evergreens, but they had sort of gone beyond their use-by-date when we arrived,’ Avril says. ‘So the first thing we did was we actually planted a three-acre orchard and put in trees on the bow and around it to protect it as well and to make it a sun trap.

‘Both of us were always interested in planting trees, and then we were able to buy some adjoining land which had silica spruce and diverse hardwoods already growing in it.

‘And then we planted the agroforestry and another four acres of mixed trees including a few eucalyptus.

‘So we have planted according to advice from the forestry department, but we’ve also planted other species, here and there, just to see what happens.’

The couple have been shortlisted for the Teagasc Farm Forestry award at the RDS Forestry Awards, which recognise and reward farmers and woodland owners that have adopted climate-smart agricultural practices on their properties.

The award aims to promote the positive sustainable contribution of forestry as an integral enterprise and acknowledges the farmer’s role in actively managing the forest and promoting tree planting – it’s something Avril has always aimed to do.

‘To plant a tree, you need imagination, because to plant a tree, you’ve got to think about how high it’s going to grow, how deep the root system is.’

That imagination has brought countless benefits for Avril, who brings guests on tours of the farm through West Cork Farm Tours, and offers a unique forest bathing experience as well.

‘We should be encouraged to use our imaginations. You actually need to visit and see trees at different age stages to actually realise the potential that’s in them.’