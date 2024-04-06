Transport agency’s reply to Council is branded ‘crazy’

A REPLY from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to councillors regarding planning policy to build houses with access onto national routes like the N71 has been described as ‘absolutely crazy’.

At a previous Council meeting, Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) raised the issue regarding TII submitting observations on planning applications for houses on entrances onto the N71 and how their input affects the planning decisions.

However, a reply from TII received at this week’s meeting said that TII is not a planning authority and doesn’t establish planning policy.

Cllr Carroll pointed out that no one ever said that TII is a planning authority.

‘We said they are influencing policy and that if they observe or submit on a planning application, then the planners will take note of that. They’ve gone away from our point,’ said Cllr Carroll.

‘We need to write back to them as they have misunderstood. It is well known that any applicant planning to build a house with access onto the national routes will be turned down if TII make a submission. It’s a veto on our planning.’

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) agreed and said that while TII don’t write the policy, they certainly influence policy and write letters to engineers in Cork County Council. ‘We should also write back to the Minister for Housing as TII referenced him in their reply as the man who put the policy in place,’ said Cllr Murphy, who also reiterated the fact that many of the national routes in Cork county are ‘regional roads at best’.

‘I don’t think one size fits all. Engineering and practicality has to come into play here too. Our engineers should be making the assessment on any of the N71 entrances,’ he added.

Cllr Danny Collins accused TII of ‘passing the buck’ in saying it’s down to the Department of Housing.

‘We should send their letter onto our planners and show them that they don’t have to listen to TII at all as they are only putting in submissions,’ said Cllr Collins.

Cllr Seamus McGrath (FF) dismissed the TII reply and agreed that the point the councillors had been making was misconstrued.

County mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) described the reply from TII as ‘absolutely crazy’.

‘Everyone knows that a file is always referred to TII when planning is sought. It’s always at the last moment when they make a call on a planning application,’ said Cllr O’Flynn.

Cllr Carroll queried if the planners are running from TII. However, Council chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan denied planners were ‘running’ from TII.

‘It’s a fair balancing act. TII do make consultations and 99% of the time it’s negative when a national road is involved and then that has the knock-on effect on the applicant,’ she said.

Councillors agreed to write back to TII and to the Minister for Housing on the issues raised.