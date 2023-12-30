Top 10 moments from another sensational year for West Cork sport

KIERAN McCARTHY counts down the top 10 sporting moments from another incredible year for West Cork sport

*****

10 – TOAST OF CHELTENHAM: There was more than a passing West Cork interest at the 2023 Cheltenham Racing Festival at Prestbury Park, as we had TWO local winners. For Dunmanway jockey Gavin Sheehan (who also rode his 700th career winner in November), his success on You Wear It Well in the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle was his third Cheltenham winner, following on from wins in 2015 (Cole Harden) and in 2020 (Simply The Betts). For Rosscarbery’s Brian Hayes, his victory on Impervious in the Paddy Power Mares' Chase on the final day of the festival was his first winner at the famous festival; the former Carbery Rangers footballer described it as ‘a dream come true’. Hayes added: ‘It’s the festival everyone wants to get a winner at and I got one so it’s amazing.’

***

9 – WEST CORK MAFIA: When Munster’s 12-year trophy drought ended in May, with a tremendous 19-14 victory over the Stormers in the URC final in Cape Town, it didn’t surprise anyone that West Cork men played a starring role. The rise of West Cork rugby has been a developing story in recent years, and it was local lads who made the difference in Munster’s triumph. Rosscarbery man John Hodnett scored the late, match-winning try, and was also named man of the match. Innishannon’s Jack Crowley nailed the conversion and pulled the strings; he also scored that drop goal to beat Leinster in the semi-final. Skibbereen’s Gavin Coombes was terrific all through. Bantry’s Josh Wycherley came off the bench in the second half and played his part, too. A Munster success with West Cork fingerprints.

***

8 – SUPER SAINTS: It was a special year for local GAA teams, considering the steady stream of cups that made their way to the west. In July, St Oliver Plunkett’s kickstarted the gold rush by winning a county junior B football and hurling double in the space of one amazing week. First, the Magpies soared high to beat Ballyphehane and clinch the Cork junior B football Championship final, and a week later they were back in Páirc Uí Rinn to defeat Ballyclough in the county junior B hurling championship final. An amazing week.

***

7 – THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER: The success of the West Cork Kennedy Cup team at the annual tournament in June was one of the highlights of the summer – the class of 2023 finished third overall, which is the region’s best-ever result in the tournament. It put West Cork soccer on the map and highlighted the talent in the region. They lost only one game all week, and their penalty shoot-out win against Wexford in a play-off confirmed an historic third-place finish. Tom Whooley’s six-goal haul was another highlight of a memorable week in Limerick.

***

6 – SURPRISE PACKET: Fiona Everard’s glorious gold medal win at the national cross-country championships in mucky underfoot conditions at Gowran in November is one of the stories of the year. In December 2022 the Bandon AC athlete won the national novice cross-country title, and 11 months on she raced to an emphatic win in the senior race; that huge jump from novice to senior glory in less than one year had never been done before. Afterwards the Enniskeane woman remarked: ‘I never thought I’d win it …I’m so shocked.’ It’s a triumph that highlights her potential now that she’s enjoying an injury-free run.

***

5 – BEST IN THE WORLD: The success of Skibbereen’s rowers have spoiled us to the extent there is a danger that we can take it for granted when we absolutely shouldn’t. The news that lightweight rowing will not be part of the Olympics post Paris next summer suggests there is a chance this Skibb golden run won’t last forever, so bask in the glory of it now. In 2023, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy won world gold for the third year in a row, proving again they’re the best in the men’s lightweight double. At the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade the Skibb dream team showed us all they will be the crew to beat at the upcoming Olympics. Paul has now won an incredible SIX world titles, while Fintan has THREE, and together they have that Olympic gold from Tokyo.

***

4 – DOUBLE DELIGHT: At the recent 2024 county championship draws, the fruits of Newcestown’s labour was there for all to see – they were in the premier senior draws in hurling and football. This incredible dual club will compete in the top grade of both codes next season following their heroics this past year, as they won the county senior A double, a rare feat. First, the hurling title – Charlie Wilson’s charges beat Blarney 3-17 to 0-24 in the county final replay in late October. Then, the football crown to complete the double – Tim Buckley’s heroes defeated Dohenys 0-13 to 0-8 in an all-Carbery county final in November. Not only to juggle both, but to win both senior titles is the stuff of legend.

***

3 – JACK IS THE LAD: The rise of Jack Crowley is remarkable. Considering he made his first start for Munster in October 2021, it's incredible that less than two years later he is second choice outhalf for Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in France, looks right at home on the centre stage, and that includes scoring a late penalty in a group win over South Africa at the Stade de France. For many the former Bandon RFC star is now the number one choice to succeed the retired Johnny Sexton in the number 10 jersey for Ireland. Add in his Munster heroics, including big games in the URC semi-final and final, and it’s obvious why Crowley is the rising star of Irish rugby.

***

2 – KINGS OF THE CASTLE: This has been West Cork GAA’s best year in decades, and leading that charge has been James McCarthy’s Castlehaven team. A championship campaign that began with a draw against Carbery Rangers in late July in their Cork Premier SFC group opener is not over yet, as this Haven team powered through the county series to retake the throne they last held in 2013. They did it the hard way, too, beating Clonakilty, Ballincollig, St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers. Into Munster, Haven’s momentum continued as they beat Cratloe, Rathgormack and then Dingle in an astonishing Munster final to be crowned provincial champions for the first time since 1997. Castlehaven aren’t finished yet, they have an All-Ireland semi-final in early January. This could get even better.

***

1 – RAMPANT ROSSAS: Perhaps this was written in the stars, as on the 30th anniversary of O’Donovan Rossa’s greatest triumph, their All-Ireland club senior football final win, Skibb’s ladies footballers hit the dizzy heights of All-Ireland glory, too. The team that lost the 2022 county final bounced back in 2023, winning the county, then Munster, and then blazed a trail through the All-Ireland series, including a home semi-final win in Skibb, before finishing the job just before Christmas with a dramatic All-Ireland final win against Claremorris. Éabha O’Donovan kicked 2-5 to fire Rossa to a 2-7 to 0-11 win, as captain Lisa Harte got to lift their third cup of a sensational season.