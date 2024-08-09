Togher’s 50 years of sporting pride

It’s a half century since a few enterprising locals in the small community of Togher decided to have a sports day for local children. Over the years, the likes of Phil Healy, Conor Hourihane and GAA legend Sean Óg Ó hAilpín have all taken part. EMMA CONNOLLY tells the remarkable story

A COMMUNITY run sports day where some of Cork’s finest sportspeople competed in their youth is celebrating its 50th anniversary next month.

Established in 1974, Togher Sports has established itself over the decades as a day out not-to-be-missed in the calendar of locals, holiday makers and diaspora alike.

Local farmer Sonny O’Donovan, a noted athlete himself in his day, and principal of Togher NS Nan Hurley can be credited for launching the open sports day, and it has not only survived, but thrived over the decades.

‘Sports days were very popular back in the 70s and how it all started was that Sonny saw some children playing on his way to the creamery with milk, and he thought it would be great to have something for them. So himself and Nan got together and set about organising something for the locality.

A small event took place in 1973, but there weren’t any medals. In 1974 it took place on the land of Michael and Marie O’Donovan in the shadows of Togher Castle. That was the start and we haven’t looked back since,’ recalled Donal O’Donovan, secretary.

‘In the early days, people were very invested in the competition side of the day. Athletes from the likes of Lee Vale, Midleton and St Finbarr’s in the city would have travelled and it would have been taken very seriously with all the typical categories such as 100, 200 and 400m, long jump etc. The day now also features family events as well which we’d have introduced in the 90s, along with a donkey derby and pony races,’ he said.

Worth noting is that Togher is not actually a village, but a townland, six miles outside Dunmanway, comprising a school and a church.

However, its community spirit could rival anywhere. The whole event is run by volunteers with a core committee of around 12 ranging in ages from 30 to 80, with many involved almost since the start, and others stepping up to continue the work of their parents or family members.

Donal is the secretary and from Dunmanway; Peader Noonan, committee member is from Kilmichael; Donal Hurley, treasurer is from Inchigeelagh and John Kearney, chairman is from Bantry.

For the first decade of the event, the committee reinvested their profits in the community.

Some of the developments they can be credited with include a grotto to Our Lady in the church yard which was built in 1979, the year of the Pope John Paul II’s visit to Ireland.

In 2009, they bought a defibrillator for the locality, which prompted the setting up of a group, Togher and Derrinacaheragh Defib Group, and now there’s four life-saving pieces of equipment within a four-mile radius of Togher.

Since then various local charities have benefited from donations, in particular CoAction and local primary schools.

Donal’s commitment to the event is infectious. He’s writing a book to mark the 50th celebrations which will launch shortly.

‘It started out as being a four pager, now it’s evolved into 120 pages!’ he laughed.

He’s been secretary since 1990 and has an incredible archive of meeting minutes and results, which will be included in the publication.

Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy and her sister Joan’s names appear on the records as having taken part; so does rugby player Darren Sweetnam; international soccer player Conor Hourihane; Ballinacarriga athlete Maeve O’Neill; jockey Gavin Sheehan and GAA legend Sean Óg Ó hAilpín.

Suffice to say there’s always been a huge sense of pride in winning a medal at Togher Sports Day – whether it’s in the long jump or the egg and spoon race!

What’s the attraction that has endured five decades?

‘I think people just like the tradition of the event, its uniqueness appeals to them,’ said John, chairman.

He describes himself as a ‘relative newbie’ having only been involved for the past 20 years!

‘My mother-in-law brought me along to a meeting not long after I moved here to get to know people. I really respect what people have created with the event.

There’s a lot of hard work and dedication to keeping it going, but the feedback from the community is always really positive,’ he said.

Just three locations have been used for the event since 1974: Michael O’Donovan’s field, a field beside the school and since 1978 the field beside the church, commonly known as ‘the sports field.’

That’s where the 50th anniversary event ‘An bóthar to Togher’ will be celebrated on the weekend of August 9th, 10th and 11th which looks set to be a huge success.

Events kick off that Friday night with a kiddies disco. Saturday night features a ‘Gatsbys Revival’ (a nod to former Dunmanway nightclub ‘Gatsbys’) and a sold-out ticketed event on Sunday features bands including Autumn Gold and Jack Keogh.