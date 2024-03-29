Togher Celtic take advantage of Clon’s first defeat

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

TOGHER Celtic moved to the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division with a 3-1 victory over third-placed Sullane, as the title race hots up.

Sullane went ahead early through a Micheal Dineen goal in the 11th minute but Togher then took over the contest. Cathal Daly equalised in the 26th minute to leave it 1-1 at the break. It was Daly again who put Togher in front in the 58th minute before Luke Hurley sealed all three points five minutes from time. Togher have jumped one point ahead of Clonakilty Soccer Club, but they have played two games more.

Clonakilty lost their grip on top spot after being defeated by their Beamish Cup final opponents in waiting, Drinagh Rangers, 3-1. See main report on page 17 for more. This was Clon’s first league loss of the campaign.

***

In the OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship, Clonakilty United bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Castletown Celtic midweek to hammer Skibbereen Celtic 9-1. Cathal Dineen opened the floodgates with a goal in the fifth minute, setting the tone for Clonakilty United's attacking onslaught. Dean Harte, James Lynam, Harry Oates, Eoin Murphy (2), Craig McDermott and Carlos Llanos (2) all contributed with goals as Clonakilty United ran riot. Skibbereen managed to pull one goal back through Dan Bucur but it was a mere consolation as Clonakilty United emerged triumphant in emphatic fashion.

In the other Championship tie, Castlelack beat Baltimore with a narrow 1-0 win. The lone goal came in the 72nd minute courtesy of Diarmuid O'Sullivan for Castlelack. Despite Baltimore efforts to find an equaliser, Castlelack’s defence held firm, securing all three points in a hard-fought encounter.

***

In the first leg of the WCL Women Cup semi-final, Aultagh Celtic secured a crucial 2-0 victory against Championship league winners Lyre Rovers. Danielle Jackson converted a penalty in the 14th minute to give Aultagh the lead. Liz Murray doubled their advantage in the 65th minute, putting Aultagh Celtic in a favourable position heading into the second leg.

In the second leg of the WCL Women Cup quarter-final, Inter Kenmare secured a 2-1 win against Drinagh Rangers but Premier Division winners Drinagh had done enough in the first leg (winning 3-1) to progress. Amy Foley opened the scoring for Inter Kenmare in the 16th minute. Sarah Taylor added a second goal for Kenmare in the 66th minute. While Chloe Cadogan pulled one goal back for Drinagh in the 72nd minute, it wasn't enough to overturn the result on the day, but it was sufficient to help them progress to the next round with a 4-2 aggregate victory.