CARBERY RANGERS 0-6

CLONAKILTY 0-6

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CARBERY Rangers and Clonakilty can still qualify for the Bon Secours Premier SFC knockout stages despite playing out a disappointing draw in Enniskeane.

It was 0-6 apiece and deep into injury-time when one of the rare moments of quality brought the curtain down on an otherwise forgettable Sunday afternoon.

Clonakilty goalkeeper Mark White likes to wander from his goalmouth. Why not, as the versatile shot-stopper scored two points from play in his previous Premier SFC outing against Valley Rovers.

Finding himself just beyond the Carbery Rangers 45-metre line, White attempted to unleash a long-range effort that looked like it was on target.

Enter 38-year-old John Hayes. Rangers’ second-half substitute and club stalwart launched himself at White’s attempt and executed a perfect block.

The game ended shortly after and the West Cork rivals, despite neither impressing, remained within touching distance of the Premier SFC knockout stages.

‘The man is 38, going on 39-years of age,’ Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes told The Southern Star. ‘What he has done for this club is unprecedented, I would imagine. To show that kind of commitment, to get back and make that block says everything about him.

‘I know he is my brother and I’m a little bit biased! John’s struggled with calf injuries all year but minds himself and is a great character.’

The fact that a block down, deep into injury-time, was one of the game’s highlights tells you how poor the previous 60 minutes were.

All the ingredients were there for another chapter in an intense local rivalry. A decent playing surface, expectant crowd and two teams brimming with attacking talent.

Clon had looked imperious in kicking 20 points against Valley Rovers while Carbery Rangers were more than a match for Castlehaven in their previous outing. That’s what makes the low-scoring, dour affair that developed all the more frustrating for those watching.

Yes, it was windy. Yes, it was an important game for both clubs. Yes, it was a derby. But they are poor excuses for producing a paltry 12 scores in a Premier SFC game.

Both teams played with the handbrake on and packed their defences which meant every score was hard to come by. In the end, a 0-6 draw was an accurate reflection of the game. The most frustrating thing is that both sides are capable of so much more.

Instead of going all out to win a close match and seal a quarter-final berth, now both Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty must, unless Valley Rovers spring a surprise against the former, win their final group matches in three weeks’ time. Should Rangers or Clonakilty fail to progress then the frustration of drawing this lacklustre West Cork derby will lengthen the winter months.

An awful first half produced five scores, three from open play. Slow, ponderous build-up play was the order of the day. Rangers led 0-3 to 0-2 at the break courtesy of John O’Rourke (free), Brian Shanahan and Peadar O’Rourke efforts. Darragh Gough replied with both of Clonakilty’s scores (one free). The second half was a slight improvement with both teams committing additional numbers forward. Conor Daly, along with Darragh Gough, was one of Clon’s few standout players and levelled matters from a free.

Carbery Rangers quickly hit back with Brian Hodnett and Peadar O’Rourke restoring their side’s two-point advantage. A previously quiet crowd came to life as Seán White and John Hodnett exchanged superb efforts from distance. Yet, a stop-start closing quarter flickered to life when Clon’s Daly reduced the deficit to a single point once again.

Ross Mannix levelled matters courtesy of a terrific effort but injured himself in the process. Poor shooting and turnovers saw multiple late chances squandered including one from Clon’s Johnny Leahy who slipped when about to burst clear. John Hayes’ injury-time block on Mark White’s long-range attempt meant the West Cork rivals had to settle for a draw.

‘Overall, I suppose we are disappointed with our performance,’ Clonakilty selector Eoin Ryan commented.

‘I think we were very flat on the day. The thought at half time was that everything was going according to plan after playing against the wind. We controlled the game quite well.

‘Our energy levels in the second half were very low for some reason. We really didn’t get at it but, look, we are still in the championship.’

Scorers

Carbery Rangers: P O’Rourke 0-2; J O’Rourke (1f), B Shanahan, B Hodnett, J Hodnett 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: D Gough (1f), C Daly (0-1 f) 0-2 each; S White, R Mannix 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; J O’Riordan, K Scannell, D O’Dwyer; C Daly, B Shanahan, T O’Rourke; J Fitzpatrick, Barry Kerr; J Hodnett, J O’Rourke, B Hodnett; P O’Rourke, D Hayes, K Santry.

Subs: J Kevane for T O’Rourke (27, inj), J O’Brien for B Kerr (ht), S Linehan for D O’Dwyer (37), J Hayes for J O’Riordan (43), P Hodnett for D Hayes (53).

Clonakilty: M White; L O’Donovan, D Peet, T O’Connell; S White, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; M Shanley, B Ridgeway; D Lowney, D Gough, C Kenneally; R Mannix, C Daly, S McEvoy.

Subs: J Leahy for D Gough (51), O Bancroft for D Lowney (51).

Referee: John Ryan (Macroom).