Time to start layering up

SOMETHING that is now ‘on trend’ is layering up! Putting a rug over carpet, previously considered faux pas, is now in vogue.

Adding a rug to carpet is an excellent way to infuse more personality into a space, such as a rental property that may have builder-grade carpets that cannot be removed. To achieve the feeling of an upgrade without spending too much money, consider adding a rug.

Introducing a rug to any room within the house will add an extra layer of cosiness.

One of the most popular rugs for 2024 is the marvellous minimalism and warm look of the Scandi style, using natural fibres of jute and sisal to add a warm look to your home this season.

Keep your space clean and clutter-free but introduce warmth and texture, swapping greys for earthy beiges and contemporary off-whites.

If your style is more of an eclectic one, then you will be happy to know that eclecticism is back. Don’t be afraid to mix your styles, eras, and elements this season to give your space a look as unique as you.

Finally, for a warm embrace this season, choose warm earthy tones in your rug, like deep reds, chocolate browns and terracottas to create a cosy, stylish ambiance for the chilly nights ahead.

